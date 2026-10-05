Jesse Minter Didn’t Mince Words on Ravens Rookie After Surviving Week 4

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t feeling great after escaping Week 4 with a 24-18 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Baltimore led 24-7 at halftime, but Lamar Jackson’s ankle injury kept him off the field in the second half. The Ravens were lucky to survive with a win after picking up just 97 yards and missing a field goal in the second half.

One of the big stories of the game was rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane moving over from guard to center to make his first career start. It was a mixed-bag performance with a couple of rough snaps, but he held his own in the win. The question is, how did Ioane’s head coach feel about his play on the field?

Baltimore Ravens HC on Vega Ioane’s Debut at Center

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter spoke with the media after the win when asked about Ioane’s first career start at center. Minter paid his respects to the rookie, noting that he still has work to do.

“It was [Vega Ioane’s] first start at center, [it was] a little rainy, and you have Jeffery Simmons lining up across from you. So, I thought he probably did some really good things. There are probably some things on the whole front that we want back like our ability to kind of really sustain a run game and sustain pass protection. We’re always chasing improvement, but for that guy, again, to do what he did, [to] be able to play center with the week’s worth of work – [I give] major credit to him. And I bet you the film will probably look pretty good from his regard.”

Ioane received praise after the Ravens’ Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, with some saying he almost played like an All-Pro. To Ioane’s credit, in the Titans game, he faced off against four-time Pro Bowler Jeffery Simmons nine times and didn’t allow a single pressure.

Ravens Get Encouraging Signs from Vega Ioane’s Performance

Sure, it wasn’t perfect for the rookie. The weather played a role, with rain and poor conditions. It did cause issues with the offensive line and Ioane’s snaps.

Baltimore’s young rookie also had to deal with two different quarterbacks with two different cadences. That’s a lot to put on a rookie trying to get his feet wet at the position.

Ioane deserves more credit for his strong performance on the field. He is showing off the versatility that made him one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

At this rate, the Ravens might end up sticking with Ioane at center for the rest of the season. He’s got some work to do, but he is trending in the right direction.