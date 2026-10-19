Jesse Minter Shared Encouraging Injury Update to Ravens’ $36 Million Weapon

The Baltimore Ravens took multiple losses in Week 6 to the Cleveland Browns, beyond what the final score shows.

Baltimore struggled offensively after scoring 10 points on the first two drives. The Ravens surrendered 13 second-half points and lost to the Browns.

Key injuries included starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who left the game with a shoulder injury. The question is whether Bateman can play through it.

Baltimore Ravens Provide Update on Rashod Bateman

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter addressed the media the day after the team lost on a last-second field goal. Minter updated the media on how Bateman is doing after the game.

“Yeah, Bate, you know, was dealing with a little bit into the game, dealt with it as the game was going on. And again, I think he came out of it okay, even though we, you know, kind of came out of the game. But I think there’s, there’s a little bit of optimism that, you know, he should be okay.”

Bateman was targeted only once in the Browns game and did not catch the pass. For the season, he has caught 16 passes for 233 yards and 1 touchdown.

Rashod Bateman Looking to Bounce Back From Injury in Ravens Loss

The Ravens have had their fair share of wide receiver injuries this season. Zay Flowers has missed a game and a half with a hamstring injury, and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane missed four games with a wrist injury.

Losing Bateman would definitely sting for the Ravens, as he is their possession receiver. He has put together a much better season than he did in 2025.

The hope is that Bateman will be okay and able to return to the field this week. Baltimore may be cautious in practice this week so he doesn’t worsen the shoulder injury.

At least the Ravens have Flowers and Lane, as they can lean on those two if Bateman can’t play. Flowers is one of the NFL’s best receivers, while Lane is a rising star.

Baltimore faces the Cincinnati Bengals next, and it’s a big one for the Ravens. They need more from their offense if they want to win.

Much of that will depend on the health of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. They need Jackson back to help this offense after two weeks of inconsistency.

The question is whether Bateman will join them on the field or miss time. So far, it looks like he is lining up to be on the field. The next few days of practice will tell the Ravens a lot about how Bateman holds up.