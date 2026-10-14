Jesse Minter Adds New Lamar Jackson Injury Update After Ravens Practice

One of the biggest injury storylines of the week is what will happen to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons, Jackson missed the game with an ankle injury. He spent last week not practicing at all.

While the Ravens still got the win over the Falcons, Baltimore is looking to get their star quarterback back before Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Wednesday’s practice produced some much-needed answers

Baltimore Ravens Provide Update on Lamar Jackson

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter spoke with the media after practice. Jackson did not practice, as Minter provided an update on how the star quarterback is doing.

“Yeah, I think it’s definitely day to day. You know, I think a lot of times those things right when they happen, you’re not sure. And as you gather information, you look at stuff. But again, like to Lamar’s credit, he’s working his butt off. He’s doing everything he can to be out here. And when he’s able to be, then he will.”

In four games this season, Jackson has completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He added 144 yards on 19 carries and 1 touchdown.

Lamar Jackson’s Week 6 Status With Ravens Is Up in the Air

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Jackson was in line to start in Week 6. The Ravens could play it cautiously with him and make sure he doesn’t overexpose his ankle before the game.

Jackson is such a key part of this Ravens offense and can give them everything they need. He’s become one of the NFL’s top passers, but he’s also an electric athlete with a ton of speed.

The biggest concern is that if his ankle isn’t 100%, it will limit his mobility. It will force him to be a pocket passer. That also requires a strong ankle so he can make the throw while leaning on it to the ground.

Cleveland has a very good defense despite not having Myles Garrett there anymore. This secondary can get the job done, led by Denzel Ward.

It’s also a competitive advantage that Browns head coach Todd Monken coached many Ravens during his time as offensive coordinator over the last few years. Monken knows how Jackson operates and thinks, which could be an advantage.

This was only the first practice, so a lot can happen over the next few days. The Ravens will have to wait and see if they will have their franchise quarterback for the game. His return would shift the game’s advantage in their favor more than it is now.