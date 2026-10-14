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Jesse Minter Adds New Lamar Jackson Injury Update After Ravens Practice

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

One of the biggest injury storylines of the week is what will happen to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons, Jackson missed the game with an ankle injury. He spent last week not practicing at all.

While the Ravens still got the win over the Falcons, Baltimore is looking to get their star quarterback back before Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Wednesday’s practice produced some much-needed answers

Baltimore Ravens Provide Update on Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on October 4, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter spoke with the media after practice. Jackson did not practice, as Minter provided an update on how the star quarterback is doing.

“Yeah, I think it’s definitely day to day. You know, I think a lot of times those things right when they happen, you’re not sure. And as you gather information, you look at stuff. But again, like to Lamar’s credit, he’s working his butt off. He’s doing everything he can to be out here. And when he’s able to be, then he will.”

In four games this season, Jackson has completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He added 144 yards on 19 carries and 1 touchdown.

Lamar Jackson’s Week 6 Status With Ravens Is Up in the Air

Lamar Jackson, Ravens news
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter of a game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Jackson was in line to start in Week 6. The Ravens could play it cautiously with him and make sure he doesn’t overexpose his ankle before the game.

Jackson is such a key part of this Ravens offense and can give them everything they need. He’s become one of the NFL’s top passers, but he’s also an electric athlete with a ton of speed.

The biggest concern is that if his ankle isn’t 100%, it will limit his mobility. It will force him to be a pocket passer. That also requires a strong ankle so he can make the throw while leaning on it to the ground.

Cleveland has a very good defense despite not having Myles Garrett there anymore. This secondary can get the job done, led by Denzel Ward.

It’s also a competitive advantage that Browns head coach Todd Monken coached many Ravens during his time as offensive coordinator over the last few years. Monken knows how Jackson operates and thinks, which could be an advantage.

This was only the first practice, so a lot can happen over the next few days. The Ravens will have to wait and see if they will have their franchise quarterback for the game. His return would shift the game’s advantage in their favor more than it is now.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Jesse Minter Adds New Lamar Jackson Injury Update After Ravens Practice

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