Jesse Minter Sent Clear Message in Ravens Locker Room After Falcons Win

The Baltimore Ravens ground out a hard-earned 30-23 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

After early offensive struggles, the Ravens bounced back with two touchdown drives and 15 points on their final two possessions. Kyle Hamilton was the ultimate hero on defense, though, with the game-winning overtime interception.

That win put the Ravens at 4-1 and in first place in the AFC North. It may not have been a pretty game, but head coach Jesse Minter made sure his team knew one thing after the game.

Jesse Minter Shared His Message After Baltimore Ravens Win

After the game, Minter spoke with the media, where he was asked what the message was to the team after the win. The Ravens head coach was clear on what he told the team in the locker room.

“We talk about being at your best when your best is needed, and just like, [the team had] no flinch, no panic [and was] not getting affected by plays. Play one play at a time, play the next play as if it could be the difference in the game. I think that’s what we did, and that’s a big step for us. That’s a big step for our team. And if we let it be, it can be a launch point for us to really, really get this thing rolling.”

Despite missing Lamar Jackson and Trey Hendrickson, the Ravens still pulled off a win. The offense finished with 391 total yards, including 208 of it on the ground. Baltimore’s defense got three sacks and the game-clinching turnover at the end.

Ravens Power Through to Week 6 With Control of the AFC North

The Ravens will face a tough Week 6 matchup against the 3-2 Cleveland Browns. Baltimore may catch the Browns at the right time after they lost to the New York Jets in Week 5.

The Ravens still have plenty to clean up from the Falcons showdown. Defensively, they need to improve on third down after allowing 9-of-17 conversions. Offensively, they need to start faster and be more consistent.

Baltimore hopes to have Jackson back on the field for the Browns game. They are trying to play it cautiously with him since he went through so many injuries last year.

The Ravens could win this upcoming game without Jackson, so they don’t necessarily have to rush him. Huntley has won his last three starts with the Ravens.

It’s going to be a big practice week, with plenty of eyes on what happens with Jackson. The Ravens would love to see him back if possible, but more importantly, they just want to see him make progress.