Ravens’ Jesse Minter Shared Uncertain Lamar Jackson Update After Injury

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping for good news about quarterback Lamar Jackson after his injury in their 24-18 Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson had a great first half against the Titans, completing 15-of-20 passes for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns, adding another 20 yards rushing. An ankle injury, though, kept him out of the second half.

Baltimore has been testing Jackson’s ankle in hopes it is day-to-day. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter faced the media again on Monday to share more.

Jesse Minter’s Update on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Minter spoke with the media, with Jackson being the biggest part of the press conference. An update on Jackson was given.

“Yeah, I don’t, I don’t know the chances yet. We’re still gathering a lot of the information and the imaging and things like that. Just dealing with a little bit of an ankle, and we’ll kind of see where that shakes out. Full trust and confidence in him that when it’s ready to roll that we’ll roll and go from there.”

A follow-up question was whether this injury is short-term or long-term. It seems like a good update for Jackson.

“No, I really don’t think it’s going to be crazy long-term, but we’ll see what happens.”

Jackson has thrown for 967 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 1 interception in four games. He has also run for 144 yards and 1 touchdown.

Lamar Jackson Update Doesn’t Give Much Clarity on What Ravens Should Expect

The Ravens offense struggled with Tyler Huntley at quarterback in the second half instead of Jackson. They had only one drive that gained more than 30 yards, and it ended in a missed field goal.

Jackson is a key piece to this offense and to this roster. He can bring a spark to the offense and help with both running and passing.

Baltimore is now preparing for its Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons. This game would be good for the Ravens’ momentum, as the Falcons are starting to build confidence themselves.

It will be interesting to see how Jackson goes through practice this week and whether he will be ready to go. The Ravens will most likely play it safe with Jackson and could be limited or miss some practice this week.

Baltimore will have to monitor the Jackson situation throughout the week and see how he looks. A good week of work could help him prepare for the game or give the team clarity on his status. Wednesday will be the first test for Jackson to see how he looks before the Ravens start making some decisions for the Falcons game.