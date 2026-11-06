Jesse Minter Unleashed ‘Unacceptable’ Rant After Ravens’ Gruesome Week 9 Loss

The questions won’t go away for the Baltimore Ravens after an embarrassing 33-10 Week 9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Baltimore’s offense put up 227 yards and converted just 4 of 14 third downs, while also turning the ball over three times. The Ravens’ defense did its best by allowing just 319 yards, but the explosive plays they surrendered ultimately hurt them in the loss.

One problem the Ravens faced throughout the game was the pre-snap penalties they committed, which totaled four. That was a major talking point that had head coach Jesse Minter fired up.

Jesse Minter Wasn’t Pleased With the Baltimore Ravens’ Penalties

Minter spoke with the media after the game when asked about the pre-snap penalties. He held nothing back about how he felt about that part of the game.

“Yes, it’s very frustrating, and again, it’s just ownership. It’s ownership of players and coaches [when] it keeps happening [but] it’s a ninth game, so there’s no, ‘We haven’t done this; we haven’t done that or whatever. We’ve got a new guy in there [at quarterback].’ He’s been here all season [and] been here all training camp. So, the pre-snap penalties are unacceptable.”

In total, the Ravens were called on seven penalties for 46 yards in the loss. The Ravens moved to 4-5 and have now lost four straight games entering their 11-day break between games.

Ravens Have a Long Time to Sit & Ponder on Week 9 Loss

Baltimore will do a lot of soul-searching over the next 11 days as the Ravens try to digest this losing streak. Now under .500, the team isn’t completely out of the running for the AFC North, but a division title and the playoffs seem like a stretch.

Despite their key injuries to guys like Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, and Tyler Loop, they have some help on the way. Jacoby Brissett will be making his Ravens debut in Week 10 on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While it won’t be the same without Jackson, Brissett is a reliable starter in the NFL. He completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,719 yards and 10 touchdowns, with 7 interceptions, in eight games. Brissett also rushed for 87 yards and 1 touchdown.

This long break will help the Ravens, as they can use the weekend to heal up. The team may consider a trade or two to strengthen the roster and build a second-half run. Baltimore might be considering trades involving top players like Derrick Henry to set the team up for the future.

The next 11 days will be important for the Ravens to see how they respond. This could be the defining moment of the season: will they respond the right way or fold?