Ravens Give Update on Injured QB Lamar Jackson After Browns Loss

The Baltimore Ravens learned they can’t expect much more from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley after a 13-10 Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns — their second straight game without 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens need Jackson back, and they need him back in the worst way. Head coach Jesse Minter gave an update on what his return might look like on Monday as the Ravens prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

“Minter is still putting Lamar Jackson as ‘day-to-day,'” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Says he’ll know a lot more Wednesday. Asked if Jackson will practice this week, Minter said, ‘Potentially.'”

“Ravens coach Jesse Minter gave a one-word response when asked if Lamar Jackson’s ankle has improved over the last two weeks,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X. “Minter said: ‘Yes.'”

Jackson Suffered Injury in Win Over Titans

Jackson did not play the 2nd half of a Week 4 win over the Titans after hurting his ankle late in the first half.

“Lamar Jackson: Left high-ankle sprain, hopefully a mild grade 1,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account. “I expect him to miss the rest of the game if the high/medial ankle is sprained, especially since they’re up 24-7. Not worth the risk.”

Jackson was playing at his usual MVP level when he left the game. In the first half, he was 15-of-20, for 222 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions, and he added 2 carries for 20 yards.

Snoop Huntley Shined in Week 5 Win over Falcons

Jackson himself heaped praise on Huntley after he won his 3rd consecutive start in place of Jackson dating back to last season — a 30-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

“Make it rainnnnnnnnn!” Jackson wrote on his official Instagram account on Monday. “5 Gon do it!!”

“Tyler Huntley completed his FINAL 11 passes against Atlanta,” Ravens Nation Live wrote on its official X account. “11/11, 80 passing yards, 1 passing TD. He then finished the game with a rushing TD in overtime. With the game on the line, Snoop didn’t miss.”