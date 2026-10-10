Jesse Minter Delivered Vague Update on Ravens Injured Training Camp Darling

The Baltimore Ravens are 3-1 entering their Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons, but they are dealing with key injuries, with players they hope will return soon.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his first game of the season after injuring his ankle in the 24-18 Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans. Baltimore will also be without Trey Hendrickson with a finger injury and will have to wait on Zay Flowers, who is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Another injury that hasn’t come up in a few weeks might have slipped from memory: rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobe Lane. How is his progress, and when can the team expect him back on the field?

Baltimore Ravens’ Update on Ja’Kobi Lane

Lane got hurt in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts when he fractured his wrist. He underwent a procedure, and the Ravens placed him on IR.

Heading into Week 6, Lane is eligible to open his 21-day practice window. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was asked about Lane’s progress, with a response was a bit vague.

“Ravens WR Ja’Kobi Lane is doing well in his rehab from a wrist injury. Jesse Minter said he’ll be in good shape “when his time permits.” Lane can come off IR as soon as next week.”

Lane caught only 1 pass for 11 yards in the season opener. He did score his first career touchdown in the game, but the Ravens called it back on a penalty.

Ja’Kobi Lane May or May Not Be Back Soon for Ravens

The Ravens’ wide receiver room has held up pretty well with Lane out and Flowers being in and out of the lineup with his hamstring injury. Rashod Bateman has stepped up as the WR2, with Devontez Walker and Chris Moore helping out as well.

Once Lane returns, it will be massive for the Ravens’ passing attack. The rookie third-round pick was a star in training camp, with highlight plays daily. He caught 4 passes for 47 yards and 1 touchdown in the preseason.

Baltimore will need Lane when it’s time for him to return, as they face stiff competition in the AFC North. All four teams look competitive this season.

Once Lane returns, he will most likely be slotted as the WR3 and work his way up from there. Jackson and Tyler Huntley currently have confidence in Flowers, Bateman, and Mark Andrews. Lane will have to rebuild that trust, but he should have it with Jackson after their strong chemistry in camp.

The Ravens have had one of the NFL’s best offenses through four weeks. Lane will only make that unit better.