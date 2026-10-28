Disgraced Ex-Ravens All-Pro & Super Bowl Champion Signs With Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are serious about chasing a fourth Super Bowl win in the last decade — so serious that they’re taking a risk on one of the most controversial players in Baltimore Ravens history to try to fix their kicking game.

“The Chiefs are signing kicker Justin Tucker to the practice squad,” The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell wrote on his official X account on Wednesday morning.

Tucker was an 8-time NFL All-Pro for the Ravens from 2012 to 2024, including a Super Bowl win and a spot on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

“Chiefs are signing K Justin Tucker to their practice squad,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Tucker hasn’t kicked in the NFL since 2024 after violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy following allegations of sexual misconduct.”

“The Chiefs add Justin Tucker, the 7-time Pro Bowler, to their practice squad, the first time he’s signed since serving a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “He’s insurance for Harrison Butker, who has missed 15 total kicks since the start of the 2025 season.”

Tucker’s Time With Ravens Ended in Scandal

Tucker was accused of sexual misconduct by workers from 16 spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area in a series of stories from The Baltimore Banner at the beginning of 2025, leading to his release by the Ravens in May 2025, followed by a 10-game suspension by the NFL in June.

“In an unceremonious end to one of the greatest of Ravens careers, Baltimore released Justin Tucker on Monday, parting ways with the NFL’s most accurate kicker amid an investigation by the league for sexual misconduct,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote.

Tucker, who won a Super Bowl as a rookie with the Ravens following the 2012 season, set the NFL record with a 66-yard, game-winning field goal against the Detroit Lions in 2021.

That record was broken by Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little’s 68-yard field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.

Tucker also holds NFL records for most seasons with at least 30 field goals (9). He was also the fastest kicker in NFL history to reach 1,000 career points and 300 career field goals.

“A bunch of workouts for Justin Tucker last year and this year,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “He signs with the Chiefs’ practice squad. Tucker hasn’t played since 2024 and was suspended 10 games last season for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy following allegations of sexual misconduct.”

Tucker’s Accusations Similar to Deshaun Watson

The accusations against Tucker, who made a staggering $51.1 million in 13 NFL seasons, were the second time a prominent NFL player has been accused of committing such acts under the guise of getting massages or treatment.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was also accused of similar acts while playing for the Houston Texans and served an 11-game suspension in 2022 after the Browns traded for him and signed him to a 5-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract — probably the worst contract in NFL history.