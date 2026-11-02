Kyle Hamilton Held Nothing Back on Ravens Offense After Brutal Week 8 Loss

The mudslide that is the Baltimore Ravens‘ 2026 season is officially underway after they lost their third straight game. This time, the Buffalo Bills delivered the final blow with a 36-10 beating in Orchard Park, New York.

Baltimore only gained 144 yards on offense in the loss. The Ravens’ defense did not do any better, allowing 426 yards.

They now exit Week 8 with a third straight loss and may be without their quarterback, Lamar Jackson, for the season due to a thumb injury. The Ravens also may not have their backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley, for some time after his toe injury. Some team members aren’t worried about that right now.

Baltimore Ravens Star Defender Kyle Hamilton on QB Situation

Ravens starting safety Kyle Hamilton spoke with reporters after the game, where he was asked about dealing with losing two quarterbacks. Hamilton didn’t seem worried.

“I mean, this is no disrespect, but like, that [expletive] has nothing to do with us. We’re a defense. At the end of the day, you need to go out there and play how, you know, you want to be remembered. And you got to play with a certain passion, which I thought we did. Obviously, Not what we want on the scoreboard, but there’s a passion factor that you need when you’re out there. And I thought guys looked into each other’s eyes and played passionate. Um, but we gotta get some stuff fixed too.”

Baltimore rolled with Joe Fagnano at quarterback for the rest of the game. He only completed 10 of 21 passes and threw an interception in the loss.

Hamilton had 7 tackles and 1 tackle for loss for the Ravens. His defensive unit had one of its worst performances of the season.

Ravens Struggled Again With Injuries Plaguing Their Week 8 Game

This was about as much of a nightmare performance for the Ravens as they could have imagined. They allowed big plays on defense, and the offense struggled to move the ball downfield.

With a third-string quarterback, the Ravens just couldn’t do much on offense. Fagnano struggled to move the ball downfield, and the Bills were ready for every Derrick Henry run.

Baltimore is in a bad situation with three straight losses and now has a short week to prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. The Thursday night showdown will likely feature Fagnano making his first career start at quarterback.

Hamilton and the defense may need to step up and make plays to help the Ravens win. If they can’t do it, it could be another blowout loss for Baltimore, and their season might be one step closer to being over.