Ravens Face $100 Million Injury Problem After First Week 8 Practice

Week 8 could be the breaking point for the Baltimore Ravens as they try to salvage their season after a 4-3 start.

The Ravens are coming off two straight losses, including to the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. This puts Baltimore at the bottom of the AFC North with a steep hill to climb.

The biggest concern entering Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills is quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s injury and whether he’ll play. After Jackson had a full practice under his belt, a whole new injury concern has popped up for the Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens Face Major Injury Issue After One Week 8 Practice

During Wednesday’s practice, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec noticed something about Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton. It was not the kind of sight Baltimore fans wanted to see from their top defensive player.

“Kyle Hamilton walked off the practice field with a brace on his right knee.”

Baltimore would later release its first Week 8 injury report. It was bad news for Hamilton, as he was listed as “DNP” (did not participate) with a knee injury.

Hamilton is off to another great start for the Ravens in 2026. He has racked up 50 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4 pass deflections, 1 quarterback hit, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble in seven games.

Pro Football Focus gave him an 80.7 overall grade, ranking him seventh out of 94 eligible safeties. He also earned a 74.3 coverage grade (ranked 11th) and an 85.1 run-defense grade (ranked ninth).

Ravens Need More From Their Leaders in Week 8

Hamilton has been vocal about the Ravens’ recent struggles to close out games. After the Browns loss, though, the leaders needed more.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter called out his players for not stepping up. Minter made it clear he wants someone to lead and help the team when things get tough.

“We have guys that care and want to do it right, but there’s also moments in the game where it’s like, ‘Who’s the guy that’s going to grab everybody and get them together on the sideline?’” Minter said when speaking to reporters. “I think, as a team, we’re working through who that is. Who is that person? Who are those players? … I think there are moments where we need a little bit more.”

Entering this Bills game, the Ravens need to figure out how to win it. This will likely be another close game, and they have to stick together and get it done.

With Hamilton likely out, it becomes even more important for someone to step up. This game is too important for the Ravens to lose, as it could be the one that sinks them in the AFC North race.