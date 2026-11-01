Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s Longtime Girlfriend Jaime Taylor Keeps Their Family Life Private

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has spent nine seasons in the NFL, but the two-time MVP has kept much of his personal life out of the public eye.

Jackson has been in a long-term relationship with Jaime Taylor, whom he met before beginning his professional football career. The couple shares a daughter, Milan, born in January 2021.

Unlike many partners of high-profile NFL players, Taylor rarely makes public appearances and does not maintain a widely known public social media presence.

Although Jackson occasionally shares glimpses of his family, he generally keeps his social media accounts focused on football.

The Ravens quarterback is also preparing to return to the field after missing three games with an ankle injury.

Lamar Jackson Met Girlfriend Jaime Taylor Before His NFL Career

Jackson and Taylor met while attending Boynton Beach Community High School in Florida, according to Sporting News.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2017, during Jackson’s time at the University of Louisville.

Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 before the Ravens selected him with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

As Jackson’s career developed, Taylor largely stayed out of the public eye.

In 2019, she gave a rare interview to the Baltimore Ravens’ official website, discussing how Jackson handles criticism.

“He’s taught me how to handle criticism,” Taylor said. “I used to get mad when I’d read stuff. Then I’d look at him, and he’s just fine. He says, ‘Let them do the talking. You don’t have to say anything. Just show them.'”

Taylor also credited Jackson with helping her deal with outside opinions.

“He never lets outside noise define him. That’s something I’ve learned from him every day,” she said.

Taylor has not shared many details about her personal or professional life publicly. Although some outlets have reported that she works in the beauty industry, that information has not been independently confirmed.

Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Shares a Daughter With Jaime Taylor

Jackson and Taylor welcomed their daughter, Milan, on January 4, 2021.

The Ravens quarterback occasionally shares photos and videos of his daughter, whom he has called “Lani.”

However, Jackson rarely discusses his family during interviews or posts about his relationship.

The couple has also avoided making frequent public appearances together at NFL events.

Jackson has continued to build his career while maintaining that privacy.

He earned his first NFL MVP award following the 2019 season and won the honor again for the 2023 season.

In 2024, Jackson surpassed Michael Vick’s record for career rushing yards by an NFL quarterback. He also earned his third First-Team All-Pro selection in 2025.

Lamar Jackson Prepares for Ravens Return After Missing 3 Games

Jackson is preparing to return to the Ravens’ lineup after missing three games with a high ankle sprain.

According to ESPN, the quarterback participated fully in all three practices leading up to Baltimore’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson injured his left ankle during a victory over the Tennessee Titans and spent 26 days recovering before returning to full practice participation.

Following Friday’s practice, he discussed his progress with reporters.

“I feel like I’m no longer a statue,” Jackson said. “I’m able to move around a little better. I can give it a shot.”

Although Jackson participated throughout the week, ESPN reported that he did not appear to run at full speed during the portions of practice open to reporters.

He also wore tape on his left ankle.

When asked to compare his condition to the previous week, Jackson offered a brief update.

“It’s better. It’s better,” he said.

The quarterback declined to estimate how close he was to full strength but described the remaining pain as “bearable.”

Jackson also addressed the Ravens’ approach to the remainder of the season.

“Each and every game is going to be like a win-or-go-home game,” he said. “It’s do-or-die right now, each and every week.”