Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Here’s What Happened to Ravens’ Superstar QB

It’s a nightmare situation for the Baltimore Ravens — 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson gets hurt against the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s Week 8 showdown.

In this case, it happened on the very first play of the game.

“Lamar Jackson just hurt his hand/arm on the first play and is going straight to locker room,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account. “Tyler Huntley in.”

Jackson returned to the lineup after missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain. Replays showed Jackson hurt his thumb when it hit Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau‘s helmet. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the game,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on X.

QB Lamar Jackson is out. https://t.co/kg4a8FNEJp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2026

Jackson ran to the sideline immediately, looked down at the injury, then buckled over. Jackson was immediately surrounded by training staff and escorted to the locker room.

“Obvious right thumb deformity,” Dr. David Chao wrote on X. “Covered with towel and to locker room; Possible fracture/dislocation. Impossible to grip/spin ball to throw.”

“Lamar Jackson heads to the locker room after the very first play,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account.

“Unreal,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on X. “Lamar Jackson heads to the locker room with an injury.”

The Bills led 10-0 in the first quar

Ravens on 2-Game Losing Streak

Jackson was hurt late in the first half of a Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has gone 1-2 in his absence.

The injury questions around Jackson seemed to peak after a Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, where the Ravens led 13-0 at halftime but still lost 35-13.

“The feeling in the building was that Lamar was going to play this week … it’s now a mystery as to when he will return,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said on Sunday night. “Nobody in the building can say with any certainty when that might be.”

Ravens Fined $100K Over Jackson’s Status

At this time last year — heading into Week 8 — the NFL punished the Ravens for another mystery surrounding Jackson’s injury status.

The punishment — a $100,000 fine — came after a weeklong investigation into how the team listed Jackson, a 2-time NFL MVP, on the injury report before a Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears.

Jackson missed four games due to injuries in 2025 as the Ravens missed the playoffs for the first time since 2021.