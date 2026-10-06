Lamar Jackson Injury Update Impacts Falcons After Big Wins

The Atlanta Falcons have picked up consecutive massive wins in front of a national audience.

In Week 3, they went to Green Bay and beat the Packers on Thursday Night Football. Then in Week 4, they went to New Orleans and dominated the Saints on Monday Night Football.

They have a chance to complete the trifecta in Week 5. They’ll take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Usually, a matchup with the Ravens means figuring out how to slow down superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is a two-time MVP.

Jackson was injured in Week 4 and didn’t finish the game, though, which raises doubts about his potential availability to take on the Falcons.

Lamar Jackson Injury Update

Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury.

The first sign of concern was the fact that he didn’t play in the second half of Baltimore’s win on Sunday over the Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens then didn’t immediately give a reassuring update, either.

On Monday, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said he wasn’t sure whether Jackson would be ready to play on Sunday night against the Falcons.

This is more of what he said, via ESPN beat writer Jamison Hensley:

Ravens coach Jesse Minter on whether Lamar Jackson (ankle) will start Sunday night at the Falcons: “I don’t know the chances yet.” Minter added, “I don’t think it’s going to be crazy long-term.” — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 5, 2026

From a Falcons perspective, it doesn’t really matter how long-term Jackson’s injury is. Atlanta will only care about whether he can play in Week 5.

It’s also notable for a running QB like Jackson that the injury is to his ankle. Even if he plays, there will be questions about whether he has his full, game-changing mobility at his disposal.

The Falcons have been playing well enough to beat even a full-strength Jackson, but they probably wouldn’t mind a lesser look from the Ravens, either.

Ravens Backup QB

The Ravens’ backup quarterback is Tyler Huntley, who many call “Snoop.”

He’s a veteran who can handle an offense and who made sure the Ravens didn’t lose to the lowly Titans in the second half of Week 4.

Notably, Huntley is also a mobile QB who can run a lot of the same plays the Ravens call for Jackson. He isn’t as dynamic, but he has enough of the skillset that Baltimore doesn’t have to change its whole offense when Huntley goes into the game.

Behind Huntley on the depth chart is undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, who would become the QB2 for Sunday’s game if Jackson had to sit out.

Baltimore has the long game to consider here, knowing Jackson needs to be healthy at the end of the year to reach their goals. The Falcons only are worried about playing the Ravens in Week 5, and so they’ll be watching the injury updates out of Baltimore closely.