Lamar Jackson Injury Update Features ‘Rare’ Problem for Playing on SNF in Falcons-Ravens

This Lamar Jackson injury situation continues to be an odd one.

If he’s healthy, he’ll lead the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

But as of Friday morning, it doesn’t yet sound like Jackson is healthy. If anything, it sounds like he’s in an unusual situation.

The thing that keeps tripping people up is the way this Jackson injury is being described.

What is Lamar Jackson’s Injury?

Jackson has an ankle sprain, but it’s not a garden-variety ankle sprain.

Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport described it as “unconventional.”

Rapoport doubled down in an appearance on SportsCenter on Friday morning, saying this:

“It’s not high. It’s not low. It’s kind of a rare ankle sprain. Has not been able to practice yet this week.”

The whole football world wants to know what an “unconventional” or “rare” ankle sprain means.

Regardless of type, it’s obvious that the mobile Jackson would likely not be his best self if he’s dealing with an ankle injury while on the field.

And as Rapoport noted, Jackson has yet to practice through Wednesday or Thursday. Unless he gets on the practice field Friday, he’s likely not going to play on Sunday.

Is Lamar Jackson Playing This Week?

That remains the question, and it certainly doesn’t look overly likely, given that the QB didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

“Continues to be an outside chance that he’ll be on the field on Sunday,” Rapoport said on Friday morning on Sportscenter.

Friday’s injury report, which will come out later in the day, should add more information to the mix here.

Ravens Backup QB

The Ravens’ backup quarterback is Tyler “Snoop” Huntley.

He’s a mobile veteran who can run a similar offense to Jackson, albeit not as well. Huntley is a proven player, and he played the second half in Week 4 after Jackson exited the game with his injury against the Tennessee Titans.

If Jackson is out, the QB3 who would be promoted to QB2 would be Joe Fagnano, an undrafted rookie.

Falcons Impact

The Falcons would have a leg-up at quarterback on Sunday night if Jackson misses out. Michael Penix Jr. is playing very well for Atlanta in his two games since returning from injury.

The Falcons’ secondary is also dinged up and would appreciate having to deal with a lesser QB.

Atlanta would likely have to focus more on stopping Derrick Henry if Jackson is out — not an easy task, but at least a little more straightforward if Jackson isn’t also in the backfield.