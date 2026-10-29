Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Gets Major Injury Update From NFL Insider Ahead of Critical Bills Game

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to return for the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills after missing three games with an ankle injury, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Jackson was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, his latest step toward returning after Baltimore lost back-to-back games against AFC North opponents.

On “Good Morning Football,” in a clip shared on X, Rapoport said Jackson appears ready to play, provided he doesn’t have another setback.

“Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens star quarterback, MVP from a couple years ago, was not only at practice yesterday, but he was a full participant,” Rapoport said.

“That is an indication that Lamar Jackson, barring some sort of setback, is ready to return to the field, and it has been a long time coming, it feels like, for the Ravens and Lamar.”

Jackson hasn’t played since suffering the ankle injury, and the Ravens have struggled to stay consistent without their two-time NFL MVP.

Ian Rapoport Reveals What Lamar Jackson Wants Before Returning

Rapoport said Jackson has focused on fully recovering rather than rushing back into the lineup.

“Three games with an ankle sprain. I know after week one some people were expecting him back,” Rapoport said.

“Lamar Jackson wants to be 100% before he plays. He was working diligently to get there, wants to be his old effective superstar self. That is the Lamar the Ravens believe they’re going to get this week, as he is expected to play.”

Jackson’s return would come after Baltimore won its first game without him before dropping consecutive matchups against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens have relied on backup quarterback Tyler Huntley during Jackson’s absence.

Although Wednesday’s full participation represents an encouraging development, Baltimore has not officially confirmed that Jackson will start Sunday.

Zay Flowers Shares Ravens’ Reaction to Jackson’s Return to Practice

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers said Jackson’s presence at practice boosted his teammates.

“Oh, man, you know Lamar, Lamar wants to play. He wants to play when he is fully healthy,” Flowers told reporters Wednesday.

“And seeing him out there today, obviously it gave everybody a smile on their face.”

Flowers said Jackson approached practice the same way he did before the injury.

“He is the same player. He is the same person. He wasn’t trying to force anything. He wasn’t trying to make everybody overexcited. He just came out and did what he normally does.”

Flowers also defended Huntley following Baltimore’s loss to Cincinnati.

“I felt like we could have gotten the win without Lamar last week,” Flowers said. “I don’t think it was anything that had to do with ‘Snoop’ [Huntley]. I don’t think Snoop played badly. I don’t think Snoop played bad at all. I just think we weren’t on the field long enough to help the defense out and keep the ball out of the Bengals’ hands.”

He added, “So, having Lamar back definitely gives us a jumpstart and just seeing him back on the field running around [with] the plays he can create.”

Jackson Could Return Against a Bills Defense Struggling to Stop Opponents

Jackson was producing some of the best passing numbers of his career before the ankle injury.

According to CBS Sports, he completed 70.8% of his passes and posted a 119.6 passer rating in his appearances this season.

Both figures would match or establish career highs if maintained over a full season.

Jackson also averaged 10.1 yards per pass attempt, exceeding his previous career high of 8.8 yards per attempt in 2024.

The Ravens will face a Buffalo defense that has allowed an average of 386.8 yards per game, the second-most in the NFL.

The Bills have also surrendered 28.5 points per game, the third-highest average in the league.