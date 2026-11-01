Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s Injury: How Many Games Will 2-Time NFL MVP QB Miss?

The Baltimore Ravens got the worst possible news on 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson after he was injured on his first play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson needs surgery on his thumb and is going on injured reserve, coach Jesse Minter told reporters,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Sunday after Baltimore’s 36-10 loss.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson needs thumb surgery and will be placed on injured reserve,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Jackson returned to the lineup after missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain. Replays showed Jackson hurt his thumb when it hit Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau‘s helmet.

Jackson’s backup, Tyler Huntley, also suffered a toe injury and was ruled out, forcing the Ravens to play undrafted rookie and emergency third quarterback Joey Fagnano.

Ravens Could Be in Market for QB Trade

If they want to salvage their season, the Ravens could be in the market for a quarterback via trade.

“The Ravens also lost Tyler Huntley in today’s game and there’s a scenario they could be in the trade market for a QB this week,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account.

Jackson’s Injury Looked Serious Right Away

Jackson ran to the sideline immediately, looked down at the injury, then buckled over. Jackson was immediately surrounded by training staff and escorted to the locker room.

“Obvious right thumb deformity,” Dr. David Chao wrote on X. “Covered with towel and to locker room; Possible fracture/dislocation. Impossible to grip/spin ball to throw.”

Jackson returned to the sideline in the second half wearing a hard cast on his right hand.

The Ravens dropped to 4-4 with the loss and face a short week before playing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.