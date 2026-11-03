Lamar Jackson Trade Pitch Swaps Ravens QB for Three 1st-Round Picks

In 2023, NFL owners pulled off a stunningly blatant act that probably violated federal antitrust laws — despite schleps like ESPN’s Bill Barnwell telling us it didn’t — and colluded to keep Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens instead of going after him when the market dictated they should.

While it was an incredible injustice to both Jackson and their respective fan bases, it’s what professional sports owners have done for time immemorial. While it’s galling, sure, we should all remember that these guys and gals have become rich and powerful by making sure they don’t get caught, usually, which also means they aren’t likely to do it twice.

That also means that if the Ravens are smart, they’ll realize they are in the last window to leverage Jackson’s maximum value in a trade — and that opportunity is just on the horizon.

With Jackson, a 2-time NFL MVP, already having missed three games due to a high-ankle sprain and the rest of his season in doubt after thumb surgery following Sunday’s Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the time is now to start figuring out a deal to get Jackson out of town and, in return, get back the kind of haul that will make the Ravens contenders in the near future.

Here’s how it could be done.

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First Things First: Lamar Jackson Is In Control

While it probably sucked for Jackson to realize he had a group of billionaires conspiring against him in 2023, when he was looking to become the highest-paid player in NFL history, the end result ended up being a 5-year, $260 million contract extension that runs through 2027 and gave Jackson power few players in the NFL have with a no-trade clause.

That means, if the Ravens want to deal Jackson, they’ll need his approval. And for a player who has always seemed to care more about money than winning, that shouldn’t be hard to get as long as the team the Ravens send him to isn’t a lost cause.

The most clear-cut candidate for Jackson has to be the Atlanta Falcons. It’s a franchise that could very well meet the asking price for Jackson — which should be their next three 1st-round picks in 2027, 2028, and 2029.

Falcons Become Super Bowl Contender With Jackson

The Falcons have everything Jackson needs to thrive — elite skill-position players at every level, including wide receiver Drake London, running back Bijan Robinson, and tight end Kyle Pitts, along with a young, talented defense. They also have a rabid fan base that is desperate to see a winner and competent quarterback play after years of being forced to stomach the likes of Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Kirk Cousins, and, currently, Michael Penix Jr.

Add Jackson, and the Falcons become an automatic Super Bowl contender.

Of course, there’s the matter of money. While Jackson is due a whopping $52 million in the final year of his contract in 2027, his next deal will likely start around $65 million per year in terms of average annual salary — think something along the lines of a 4-year, $260 million contract extension that’s delivered the moment the trade goes through.