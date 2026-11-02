Ravens Make Surprise QB Roster Move After Lamar Jackson’s Injury

Many questions linger about the Baltimore Ravens after their 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, but the biggest one concerns the quarterback position.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned from his ankle injury and threw only one pass before injuring his thumb. After the game, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter announced that Jackson would go on IR and need surgery on his finger.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley also got hurt in the first half of the Bills game with a toe injury. Huntley is expected to miss some time as well.

That leaves undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano to most likely be the starting quarterback in the Ravens’ Week 9 Thursday Night Football showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The question is who will be Fagnano’s backup.

Baltimore Ravens Announce QB Signing After Lamar Jackson Injury

The Ravens announced they would sign quarterback Austin Reed to the roster. Reed is coming off a stint in the United Football League with the Dallas Renegades and was in training camp with the Ravens afterward.

“Reed spent part of training camp and the preseason with the team, giving him familiarity with the Ravens’ playbook and ability to step in if needed. The Ravens have a quick turnaround with a “Thursday Night Football” game against the Jacksonville Jaguars later this week.” “Reed was one of the Ravens’ feel-good stories of the preseason, the father of twin girls who were born prematurely in 2025. While they were fighting for their lives, Reed led the United Football League in passing with the Dallas Renegades, trying to take care of his family with a career playing football. Reed also has familiarity with Doyle’s offense dating back to when he spent the summer of 2025 with the Chicago Bears and Doyle. Reed will likely back up Joe Fagnano, who stepped in for his NFL regular-season debut after Jackson and Huntley went down.”

During the preseason, Reed completed 6 of 12 passes for 59 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. He also had a rushing touchdown in his first preseason game with Baltimore after spending just 72 hours with the team. Baltimore Ravens Won’t Be Done Adding Quarterbacks to the Team

Reports indicate the Ravens are looking to add a quarterback through a trade. They have spoken with the Chicago Bears about backup quarterback Tyson Bagent.

Similar to Reed, Bagent was with Doyle last year in Chicago. Bagent knows the offense and has started multiple games.

Baltimore has Reed there as insurance to help with the quarterback position this week. If the Ravens can get Bagent, they will have their starter for the rest of the 2026 season.