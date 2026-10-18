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Ravens Catch Massive Break on Browns Injury Update Hours Before Week 6 Game

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Baltimore Ravens' head coach Jesse Minter is owning the biggest weakness for a "really unfortunate" part of his 4-1 team.

The Baltimore Ravens are looking for any advantage they can gain over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, a massive AFC North showdown.

Baltimore already has to play this game without its star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. At least they have some good news: two of their top receivers, Zay Flowers and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane, will play.

As for the Browns, they are waiting to make some last-second decisions on some key starters like running back Quinshon Judkins and linebacker Carson Schwesinger. They also hope to have one other starter back against the Ravens, but won’t.

Baltimore Ravens Get Important Update on Injured Cleveland Browns Starter

Cleveland Browns
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 27: Mason Graham #94 of the Cleveland Browns is congratulated by Maliek Collins #96 after a sack against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field on September 27, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the latest on Browns star defensive tackle Mason Graham. Cleveland appears it won’t have Graham in the lineup despite being listed as questionable.

“Browns DT Mason Graham, listed as questionable for today’s Week 6 game against the Ravens, is not expected to play today.”

Graham was the Browns’ first-round pick in 2025 and has been a force in his second season. He has racked up 15 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 5 quarterback hits, and 4 sacks in 4 games.

Ravens Get Massive Advantage Over Browns With Latest Injury Update

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 16: Mason Graham #94 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sideline during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 22-13. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Graham not playing will help the Ravens a lot on the offensive line. This interior line has gone through some ups and downs this season.

Baltimore’s rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane moved from right guard to center after the Ravens lost three at the position to long-term injuries. The Ravens traded for Cam Jurgens to start at center, but he is still recovering from his concussion and will miss his second straight game.

Emery Jones Jr. and Andrew Vorhees have been getting reps, and each has a start at right guard. The Ravens haven’t found any consistency at the position.

This should be the Ravens’ last week with the lineup as it is. Ioane could move to right guard and Jurgens to center in Week 7.

Still, Graham’s absence will help the Ravens’ offensive line address some of the issues in the middle. Ioane has held his own at center, but Baltimore needs more out of the guard position.

Another advantage is that Baltimore can run the ball more easily with Graham out. This will be big for Derrick Henry and Tyler Huntley as they try to get the running game going.

Baltimore needs to win this game over the Browns since they are only one game ahead in the division. It’s a win that can help them build separation in the AFC North, and without Graham, it will be easier.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ravens Catch Massive Break on Browns Injury Update Hours Before Week 6 Game

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