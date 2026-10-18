Ravens Catch Massive Break on Browns Injury Update Hours Before Week 6 Game

The Baltimore Ravens are looking for any advantage they can gain over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, a massive AFC North showdown.

Baltimore already has to play this game without its star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. At least they have some good news: two of their top receivers, Zay Flowers and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane, will play.

As for the Browns, they are waiting to make some last-second decisions on some key starters like running back Quinshon Judkins and linebacker Carson Schwesinger. They also hope to have one other starter back against the Ravens, but won’t.

Baltimore Ravens Get Important Update on Injured Cleveland Browns Starter

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the latest on Browns star defensive tackle Mason Graham. Cleveland appears it won’t have Graham in the lineup despite being listed as questionable.

“Browns DT Mason Graham, listed as questionable for today’s Week 6 game against the Ravens, is not expected to play today.”

Graham was the Browns’ first-round pick in 2025 and has been a force in his second season. He has racked up 15 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 5 quarterback hits, and 4 sacks in 4 games.

Ravens Get Massive Advantage Over Browns With Latest Injury Update

Graham not playing will help the Ravens a lot on the offensive line. This interior line has gone through some ups and downs this season.

Baltimore’s rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane moved from right guard to center after the Ravens lost three at the position to long-term injuries. The Ravens traded for Cam Jurgens to start at center, but he is still recovering from his concussion and will miss his second straight game.

Emery Jones Jr. and Andrew Vorhees have been getting reps, and each has a start at right guard. The Ravens haven’t found any consistency at the position.

This should be the Ravens’ last week with the lineup as it is. Ioane could move to right guard and Jurgens to center in Week 7.

Still, Graham’s absence will help the Ravens’ offensive line address some of the issues in the middle. Ioane has held his own at center, but Baltimore needs more out of the guard position.

Another advantage is that Baltimore can run the ball more easily with Graham out. This will be big for Derrick Henry and Tyler Huntley as they try to get the running game going.

Baltimore needs to win this game over the Browns since they are only one game ahead in the division. It’s a win that can help them build separation in the AFC North, and without Graham, it will be easier.