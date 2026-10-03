Ex-Ravens 72-Sack QB Hunter Elevated to 49ers’ 53-Man Roster

A former Baltimore Ravens defender is getting a new lease on his NFL career and is in line to make his 2026 debut.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo shared an update on a former Ravens player currently with the San Francisco 49ers. Garafolo said the new addition to the 49ers is no longer on the practice squad.

“Matt Judon right into the mix for the #49ers. The veteran pass rusher was elevated from the practice squad.”

Former Baltimore Ravens Defender Matt Judon Promoted to 49ers 53-Man Roster

Judon was a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He worked his way up to a full-time starter and earned two Pro Bowl selections in five years there.

After his Ravens run, Judon went on to play three seasons with the New England Patriots, where he earned two more Pro Bowl selections. He also played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 and the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills last year. Judon just signed with the 49ers after several injuries.

In 145 career games and 100 starts, Judon has racked up 429 tackles, 177 quarterback hits, 95 tackles for loss, and 72 sacks. He also recorded 14 turnovers in that span.

Matt Judon Will Play for 49ers, While Ravens Figure Out Pass Rush Situation

Judon has proven himself to be an efficient pass rusher who can help any team out. Last year, he did not record a sack, but he can still get pressure on the quarterback.

The Ravens have found themselves with some pass rush troubles themselves. Entering the Tennessee Titans Week 4 game, the Ravens won’t have Trey Hendrickson, who just got a procedure on his finger. The hope is that Hendrickson can get back on the field quickly.

Baltimore will have to roll with Tavius Robinson, Mike Green, and rookie second-round pick Zion Young as the top pass rushers. The Ravens have only produced six sacks in three games. That is leaving a lot to be desired with the unit before the Titans game.

Robinson has had a nice season and could be the focal point in trying to get loose off the edge. Green has been warming up after getting a sack, but Young has yet to get his first career sack.

The Ravens hope to get some good production from the three and get them going. Last year, this Ravens defense only had 30 sacks, which was in the bottom five in the NFL.

With head coach Jesse Minter running the show, the Ravens’ defense should be in better shape. Minter has coached two of the best defenses with the Los Angeles Chargers over the last two years. Baltimore is trending in the right direction, but don’t want to lose the momentum with Hendrickson being out.