Surprising New Details Emerge on Ravens’ Cam Jurgens Trade

It was a pleasant surprise for the Baltimore Ravens to secure Cam Jurgens as their new starting center in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Ravens got Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick in the deal. Baltimore gave the Eagles a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

The team needed help at center and got it, but how did this deal happen? New details about how it went down are quite surprising.

New Details on Baltimore Ravens’ Trade With Cam Jurgens

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared some behind-the-scenes details on how the Jurgens trade went down. Baltimore learned from the mistakes they made with the Las Vegas Raiders-Maxx Crosby failed trade and got the physical done before the deal was done.

“The Ravens sent two of their doctors — their chief medical officer and head trainer — to the Eagles’ training facility Wednesday morning. In a quiet part of the room, without the majority of the Eagles organization even noticing, Ravens doctors put Jurgens — who still is in the concussion protocol and had back surgery in 2025 — through the type of physical that Crosby did not pass, sources said. After Ravens doctors examined Jurgens and deemed him physically fit for the trade, the two teams finalized a deal that was revealed a short time later, sources said. It was the Ravens’ first trade since March, when they agreed to acquire Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders — until he had his physical. The Jurgens’ trade was not made pending physical, as the majority of NFL trades are. The physical already had occurred, and the Ravens were satisfied with the results. For one of the rare times, the trade became official once it was announced rather than having to wait for Jurgens to travel to Baltimore for the physical. The Ravens and Eagles jointly agreed upon this plan as they were finalizing compensation for a trade that sent ripples across the NFL. Other teams noticed, and it’s possible now that when other teams are entering advanced trade talks, they could opt to put any players in the deal through a physical prior to finalizing a trade.”

Jurgens made the Pro Bowl at center in back-to-back seasons with the Eagles. This season, he moved to guard for three of the four games and received the second-lowest Pro Football Focus grade among 74 guards, with a 38.7. He has allowed 12 pressures, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 sack in 146 pass-blocking snaps.

Ravens Doing Their Homework Before Cam Jurgens Trade

The Ravens get the help they needed at center after losing three centers to serious injuries. Jurgens is looking to play in Week 6, but has been ruled out with a concussion.

Baltimore got the deal done and now has a long-term starter at center. It’s also a cheap contract for the Ravens to have for a multi-time Pro Bowler.

Only time will tell whether this trade was good. For now, it looks like the Ravens got a great player at an important position.