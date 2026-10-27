Baltimore Ravens Avoid ‘Catastrophic’ Injury for First-Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens found their offensive lineman of the future in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft with Vega Ioane, who has been arguably their best offensive lineman through the first few months of the regular season.

The Ravens will have to live without him for a while.

“Ravens first-round guard Vega Ioane, one of the NFL’s best rookies this season, suffered an MCL sprain against the Bengals, sources tell me,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Tuesday morning. “It’s considered to be a short-term injury, though he will miss a little time.”

“Another tough one for the Ravens‘ offensive line but not a catastrophic injury, at least,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.

“Ravens rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane is expected to miss some time after injuring his knee last Sunday,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X. “Emery Jones filled in for Ioane for the final three quarters Sunday. That means Baltimore will have its 6th different starting offensive line combination of the season on Sunday, when Baltimore plays at Buffalo.”

The Ravens lost their second straight game, falling 35-13 after blowing a 13-0 halftime lead.

Ravens Facing Uphill Battle Without Vega Ioane

Ioane has been perhaps Baltimore’s best and most consistent offensive lineman in his first season and one of the NFL’s elite rookies through his first six games.

“Vega Ioane (knee) is officially out for the rest the game,” Ravens Vault’s Sarah Ellison wrote on her official X account on Sunday. “The interior of the Ravens o-line has been decimated.”

“Ravens standout rookie G Vega Ioane suffered a knee injury and will not return today vs. the Bengals,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “A significant loss for Baltimore, as Ioane has been one of the NFL’s best rookies.”

Ioane’s Versatility on Full Display as Rookie

Ioane’s versatility has shone as a rookie.

After injuries to three starting centers for the Ravens—Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Ethan Pocic — Ioane slid from guard to starting center for several games.

The Ravens traded for Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens, who debuted against the Bengals, and Ioane returned to guard.