Ravens Part Ways With Ex-Bears QB After Jacoby Brissett Trade

The Baltimore Ravens are parting ways with a former Chicago Bears quarterback after serving as their primary backup in the wake of a rash of injuries.

“Ravens released QB Austin Reed,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday morning.

“We have released QB Austin Reed,” the Ravens wrote on their official X account.

“Reed opens up the roster spot for Jacoby Brissett,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account on Saturday morning.

Reed Received Roster Bump Before Week 9 Loss

After starting quarterback and 2-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and his backup, Tyler Huntley, both ended up on injured reserve after a Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens announced undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano as the starter against the Jaguars in Week 9.

A few hours before kickoff on Thursday, they announced Reed as the backup.

The Ravens signed Reed, then signed quarterback Kedon Slovis off the Green Bay Packers‘ practice squad over the last few days — before Wednesday’s trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

“Austin Reed will be the backup tonight, with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on IR,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

The Jaguars defeated the Ravens, 33-10, handing Baltimore its fourth consecutive loss.

Jackson missed four games with a variety of injuries in 2025 and had already missed the previous three games with a high-ankle sprain before returning against the Bills, where he hurt his thumb on the Ravens’ first offensive play.

“Lamar Jackson (right thumb) was placed on injured reserve for the first time in his 9-year career,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X. He will miss at least these next four games for the Ravens: vs. Jaguars (5-2), vs. Chargers (0-7), at Panthers (3-4), at Texans (2-5). The Ravens are expected to complete a trade for Jacoby Brissett, who is in line to start all of these games.”

Austin Reed Spent Two Seasons With Bears

Reed went undrafted in 2024 out of Western Kentucky and spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears, plus the spring of this year with the UFL’s Dallas Renegades. He also led the University of West Florida to an NCAA Division II national championship in 2019.