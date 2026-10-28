Ravens Get ‘Promising’ Injury News on QB Lamar Jackson for Bills Game

The Baltimore Ravens are in the throes of a miserable 2-game losing streak to NFC North opponents that threatens to undo their season if they can’t find a solution.

The frustrating part is that the solution boils down to one player — 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson — who has missed the last 3 1/2 games with a high ankle sprain.

The Ravens seemed to be moving in the right direction by Jackson showing up to practice on Wednesday. Backup Tyler Huntley has gone 2-2 since taking over for Jackson in the second half of a Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans.

“Lamar Jackson is warming up with starting center Cam Jurgens at Wednesday’s practice,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account. “It looks like Lamar Jackson has the injured left ankle taped. Here is Jackson doing some light running on Wednesday.”

“Promising … ” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on X, with Hensley’s initial post quoted.

“Good news for the Ravens to start the practice week,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

“Lamar Jackson is practicing again,” Ravens reporter Ryan Mink wrote on X. “We’ll see later today on the injury report whether he’s a full participant.”

‘Mystery’ Still Surrounds Lamar Jackson’s Status

The problems with Jackson and the “will he/won’t he” injury questions around his high ankle sprain seemed to peak after a Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, where the Ravens led 13-0 at halftime but still lost 35-13.

“The feeling in the building was that Lamar was going to play this week … it’s now a mystery as to when he will return,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said on Sunday night. “Nobody in the building can say with any certainty when that might be.”

Ravens Fined $100K Over Jackson’s Status in 2025

At this time last year — heading into Week 8 — the NFL punished the Ravens for another mystery surrounding Jackson’s injury status.

The punishment — a $100,000 fine — came after a weeklong investigation into how the team listed Jackson, a 2-time NFL MVP, on the injury report before a Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears.

“The NFL has fined the Ravens $100,000 for violating the league’s Injury Report Policy by incorrectly listing quarterback Lamar Jackson’s practice participation status on Friday, October 24, the league confirmed today,” NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account in October 2025. “The Ravens fully cooperated with the investigation, which the league determined was the result of negligence and not an attempt to gain a competitive advantage. If the investigation had determined the violation was intentional or competitive in nature, the discipline would have been more significant, including the potential loss of draft picks.”