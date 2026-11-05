Ravens Make Quick QB Roster Move Before Jaguars Game

The Baltimore Ravens had several options as backup quarterback for Thursday night’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars — none of them were really good.

After starting quarterback and 2-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and his backup, Tyler Huntley, both ended up on injured reserve after a Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens announced undrafted free agent Joe Fagnanon as the starter against the Bills.

A few hours before kickoff on Thursday, they announced journeyman backup Austin Reed as the backup. The Ravens signed Reed, then signed quarterback Kedon Slovis off the Green Bay Packers‘ practice squad over the last few days — before Wednesday’s trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

It wasn’t clear who the backup would be in the last 24 hours.

“Austin Reed will be the backup tonight, with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on IR,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

Reed went undrafted in 2024 out of Western Kentucky and spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears, as well as the spring of this year with the UFL’s Dallas Renegades.

Lamar Jackson’s Injury Represents Career First

Jackson missed four games with a variety of injuries in 2025 and had already missed the previous three games with a high-ankle sprain before returning against the Bills, where he hurt his thumb on the Ravens’ first offensive play.

“Lamar Jackson (right thumb) was placed on injured reserve for the first time in his 9-year career,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X. He will miss at least these next four games for the Ravens: vs. Jaguars (5-2), vs. Chargers (0-7), at Panthers (3-4), at Texans (2-5). The Ravens are expected to complete a trade for Jacoby Brissett, who is in line to start all of these games.”

Huntley suffered a season-ending toe surgery and went 1-2 as the starter in Jackson’s absence.

Trade for Brissett Means Ravens Not Giving Up

The Ravens are 4-4 after losing three consecutive games, and the trade for Brissett signifies they’re not ready to give up on their season – especially if there’s a chance Jackson can come back for the final four or five games.

“Trade: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a trade to send QB Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Deal is expected to be completed this weekend. The Ravens lost QB Lamar Jackson to a thumb injury, and his backup Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley to turf toe.”

Brissett lost his starting spot on the Cardinals after he was benched late in last Week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with his team trailing big, and backup quarterback Gardner Minshew came on to lead Arizona to a win.

The Cardinals signed Brissett to a 1-year, $15.5 million restructured contract in July.