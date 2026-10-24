Lamar Jackson Update: Ravens QB in Limbo for Week 7 vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens and their fans are in for another 24 hours or so of nervous waiting as 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson heads into a game-time decision on whether he will play against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

“Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took the majority of first-team reps in practice Friday and looked good on the field, but a final decision on whether he returns to action against the Bengals may not come until Sunday morning,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

Jackson has missed the last two games with a high ankle sprain.

“Today big for Lamar Jackson, whom source calls 50/50,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Saturday morning. “In his career, when Jackson has missed four or fewer gaem

“Ravens OC Declan Doyle says the team can wait until GAME TIME to decide whether Lamar Jackson is ready to start against Cincinnati,” Ravens Nation Live wrote on its official X account on Saturday. “Doyle says Baltimore will keep adjusting its plan as needed.”

Tyler Huntley Could Start Third Straight Game

If Jackson can’t go, longtime backup Tyler Huntley could start for the third straight game; he also played the entire second half in a Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans after Jackson was injured right before halftime.

In the last 10 quarters, Huntley is 51-of-72 passing for 429 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions to go with 1 rushing touchdown.

Jackson had a noticeable limp when he walked out to speak with the media following Friday’s practice.

“If it feels better tomorrow, we’ll know tomorrow,” Jackson told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley on Friday. “So I can’t call it. I just have a grace period until Sunday.”