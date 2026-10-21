Ravens Get Bad Injury News on QB Lamar Jackson Before Bengals Game

Another day of practice, another day without Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson’s absence continued Wednesday as the 2-time NFL MVP appeared on pace to miss a third straight game after an ankle injury in Week 4.

“Lamar Jackson is not present at the start of Wednesday’s practice,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account. “Tyler Huntley and Joe Fagnano are the Ravens QBs warming up. Jackson hasn’t suited up since injuring his ankle on Oct. 4.”

The Ravens have a critical Week 7 AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

“No sign of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson at the start of Wednesday’s practice,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

“No Lamar Jackson once again,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on X.

“At least in the early stages of media viewing, QB Lamar Jackson is not on the practice field,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account. “It’s been just Joe Fagnano and Tyler Huntley.”

Ravens 1-1 Since Lamar Jackson’s Injury

The Ravens are 1-1 since Jackson hurt his ankle in two starts from backup Tyler Huntley — an admirable fill-in but not a long-term solution.

Perhaps the most concerning turn of events came in Week 6 with a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, in which the offense looked dead in the water.

The Ravens need Jackson back and they need him back as soon as possible. The Ravens, in a crazy twist, are now looking up at the first place Browns in the AFC North standings.

Ravens HC Minter Cagey on Jackson’s Status

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was cagey on Jackson’s status in a conversation with the media earlier this week.

“Minter is still putting Lamar Jackson as ‘day-to-day,’” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Says he’ll know a lot more Wednesday. Asked if Jackson will practice this week, Minter said, ‘Potentially.’”

“Ravens coach Jesse Minter gave a one-word response when asked if Lamar Jackson’s ankle has improved over the last two weeks,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X. “Minter said: ‘Yes.’”