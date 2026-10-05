Ravens Awaiting Important Injury Update on Lamar Jackson

It’s going to be a nerve-racking day for Baltimore Ravens fans after Sunday’s Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his ankle today after leaving the stadium Sunday in a walking boot,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday morning.

Jackson did not play the 2nd half against the Titans after appearing to suffer an ankle injury late in the 1st half.

“Lamar Jackson: Left high-ankle sprain, hopefully a mild grade 1,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “I expect him to miss the rest of the game if the high/medial ankle is sprained, especially since they’re up 24-7. Not worth the risk.”

Lamar Jackson Lighting Titans Up When Hurt

Jackson was playing at an MVP level when he left the game. In the first half, he was 15-of-2- passing for 222 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions, along with 2 carries for 20 yards.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) is questionable to return,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Tyler Huntley is now in at the start of the second half.”

“Lamar Jackson is on the sideline wearing a ski hat,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account. “Snoop Huntley in the game. It’s being called a left ankle injury and he’s questionable to return. He happened on the final sack of the first half.”

Durability Concerns for Jackson Before Season

Jackson has missed at least 4 games due to injuries in 3 of the past 5 seasons.

Jackson’s standing among his peers took a slight dip in ESPN’s annual position rankings, where he dropped 1 spot from No. 4 in 2025 to No. 5 in 2026.

A lot of that has to do with his availability.

“Like Joe Burrow, Jackson faces durability concerns, missing at least four games in three of the past five seasons,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on July 13. “He also frequently misses practice time, both in the offseason and in-season. But he’s been one of the game’s most consistent performers at the position and that should continue.”