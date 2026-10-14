Ravens Ranked Amongst Top Early Super Bowl Contenders

The Baltimore Ravens have had a strong start to the season. The team is 4-1 after an impressive win in Atlanta without star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens have rightfully shot up many power rankings after the win in Atlanta. Baltimore defeated Atlanta 30-23 in overtime after a Kyle Hamilton interception sealed the game.

Baltimore’s win came on the back of Tyler Huntley, who was the man behind center in place of Lamar Jackson.

After starting 4-1 in the 2026 season, the Ravens have the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in February, according to a Bleacher Report article.

“First-year head coach Jesse Minter has the Baltimore Ravens in strong position to compete for a Super Bowl, getting off to a scorching 4-1 start and taking control of the AFC North after ripping off a three-game winning streak,” Alex Kay wrote. “Despite barreling towards a playoff berth, Baltimore’s hopes of raising a third championship banner remain tied to the shaky health of Lamar Jackson.”

Ravens Super Bowl Hopes Rest on Lamar Jackson

I am not saying anything new. Lamar Jackson has accomplished everything in his career except a Super Bowl trophy.

The Baltimore Ravens go from a good team to a great team when a game-changing quarterback like Lamar Jackson is behind center. Injuries played a role in the Ravens’ lack of success during the 2025 season. Lamar Jackson missing a few games early in the season hurt the franchise’s chances at the playoffs.

In contrast to this year, Baltimore was able to pull off a comeback win without their star quarterback. Jackson was out due to an ankle injury.

Can the Ravens Be Great When It Counts?

This team will be judged by what they do in playoffs. It’s been that way since Lamar Jackson took over as the starting quarterback.

“Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson has been especially enthused about rookie coordinator Declan Doyle’s offense,” Nate Davis wrote in a USA Today article. “Still, with so many moving parts – including an all-new interior O-line – plus a trip to Brazil early in the season, it could take some time for this team to jell in what’s almost always a highly-competitive division. Might help that schedule is backloaded, the Ravens’ last four games all against AFC North foes.”

Fumbles, dropped passes, and other turnovers have hindered the Ravens from getting to where they need to be. The team has had two number 1 seeds in the past 8 years with no Super Bowl appearances to show for it. Things have to change as soon as possible.

In Kay’s article, the team that are above Baltimore are the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and the Kansas City Chiefs.