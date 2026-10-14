Ravens’ $36 Million Comeback Kid Gets Blunt Warning Before Trade Deadline

The Baltimore Ravens‘ 2026 season has started fast, and it could lead to some interesting decisions over the next few weeks.

The Ravens are 4-1 and lead the AFC North. They face the second-place Cleveland Browns as Baltimore tries to widen their lead.

Before the trade deadline, the Ravens might be inclined to add one or two pieces if they believe they can win the Super Bowl this year. They might also be able to offload a player who is off to a strong start in 2026 for the right price.

Baltimore Ravens Could Trade One of Their Offensive Starters

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler co-wrote an article with Dan Graziano, discussing what they are hearing around the league. Fowler thinks that after the Arizona Cardinals traded Marvin Harrison Jr. away, the Ravens could be a team to watch, with Rashod Bateman potentially being next.

“Another player I’m keeping an eye on is Baltimore’s Rashod Bateman. Zay Flowers is the dominant wide receiver in the Ravens’ offense, which means Bateman’s production comes and goes. Bateman’s contract is tradable — he is due $6.5 million this year and $8.25 million in 2027 — and other teams have had interest in the past. The Ravens are in contention and might not want to move players, but Bateman is at least a name on my list.”

In 13 games last season, Bateman had 19 receptions for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns. Bateman surpassed that in just five games, with 16 receptions for 233 yards and 1 touchdown. He is currently second on the team in receiving yards behind Flowers.

Could Rashod Bateman Be Trade Bait for Ravens Before Trade Deadline?

Bateman has clearly improved over the first five games of the season. 2025 brought injuries and inconsistent play, but the comeback season has started off very well.

This could be the season Bateman turns it all around and has the best year of his career. He came up big for the Ravens earlier in the season when Flowers missed a game with a hamstring injury.

The reality, though, is that rookie third-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane is coming back from IR soon after his wrist injury. Baltimore hopes Lane can be activated this week to play against the Browns.

If Lane becomes the star receiver everyone saw potential in during training camp, a Bateman trade becomes easier to make. With his solid start, Bateman might actually be worth good value for the Ravens to seriously consider.

The next few weeks will be interesting to see how things play out. It’s clear, though, that Bateman has been flirting with leaving the Ravens, and for the right price, he could be shipped elsewhere before the trade deadline.