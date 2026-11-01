Ravens Get Disappointing Injury Update on Tyler Huntley After Loss to Bills: Report

The Baltimore Ravens had a rough afternoon, starting with the first offensive play of the game when quarterback Lamar Jackson hit Bills defender Greg Rousseau’s arm, causing Jackson to suffer a thumb injury and not return.

This was Jackson first game back after he suffered an ankle injury against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 and missed the last three games.

Jackson’s backup, Tyler Huntley, also didn’t last long. Huntley suffered a toe injury in the first half and didn’t return. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Huntley suffered a turf toe injury.

“Ravens QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley suffered what is thought to be a turf toe injury today at Buffalo, per source,” Schefter wrote on X. “He is expected to undergo an MRI tomorrow to determine how much time if any he could miss.”

Ravens Could Be Down Jackson and Huntley for a While

The Ravens turned to quarterback Joe Fagnano after losing Huntley, and he had a tough afternoon, completing 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and one interception.

Huntley and Jackson could both miss time, and Jackson is confirmed out for at least four weeks. Head coach Jesse Minter said postgame that Jackson will be placed on injured reserve and will undergo surgery on his right thumb.

Minter also said, “We’ll see” on whether Jackson will miss the rest of the season.

Huntley has started three games this season, and the Ravens are 1-2. The Ravens beat the Falcons in his first start of the season but lost the last two against the Browns and Bengals.

Ravens Are on a Short Week

Losing your starting quarterback and backup in the same game is never good. It’s even worse when this happens during a short week. The Ravens will have a quick turnaround as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

The Jaguars are coming off a 42-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday to move to 5-2. Baltimore might not have a chance to play Huntley even if he can go, since it’s hard to come back from an injury on a shorter week with less than four full days to recover.

It will also be difficult for the Ravens to bring in a quarterback to play on Thursday, even if they lack confidence in Fagnano.

The Ravens might have to get by with Fagnano starting on Thursday, then reevaluate options when they have about 10 days off between their games against the Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 16.