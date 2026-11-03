Ravens Urged to Trade for Former First-Round Pick to Replace Lamar Jackson

The Ravens are dealing with a handful of quarterback injuries, with Lamar Jackson out with a thumb injury and Tyler Huntley out with turf toe. But Baltimore should do everything it can to get some help on the way.

Baltimore has its new starting quarterback, Joe Fagnano, who came in for Huntley during the loss to the Bills on Sunday. The Ravens also signed Austin Reed to their practice squad and Kedon Slovis to their 53-man roster. However, ESPN’s football analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky has another name in mind.

“Why would you not call Indy about Anthony Richardson?” he wrote Monday on X.

Should the Ravens Trade for Richardson?

The Colts have wanted to move Richardson all offseason but haven’t found a suitor, and now that they are in a fire sale, he could be available for a trade.

The Ravens would need to be cautious if considering a trade for Richardson, as he has not performed well in his NFL career. The Colts selected Richardson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has only played in 18 games, starting 15 over four seasons. He has recorded 2,408 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Indianapolis did not pick up Richardson’s fifth-year option so that he will be a free agent after this season. If the Ravens wanted to trade for Richardson, they would likely only need to give up a late Day 3 pick. But would they even consider it? The NFL’s perception of Richardson this offseason showed up when no team was willing to trade a Day 3 pick for him, despite several teams needing starting quarterbacks and backup options.

Although the Ravens are 4-4, they can still secure a playoff spot if they string together some wins. Maybe the Ravens should explore a quarterback trade, but not Richardson.

Jacoby Brissett Should Be an Option

The Ravens need someone with solid NFL experience, and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett could be on the trade market now. Brissett is in his second season with the Cardinals, but the team benched him in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys in favor of Gardner Minshew II. Now, Brissett will be the No. 3 quarterback, with Carson Beck taking over as the No. 2 backup.

The Ravens would likely not have to give up much to acquire Jacoby Brissett, probably just a late Day 3 pick. He could provide the experience Baltimore wants at the position.

Brissett has spent 11 seasons in the NFL, appearing in 109 games and starting in 73. While he may not be a top-tier quarterback, he could manage to secure a few wins with this Ravens roster and help guide them toward a playoff spot.

The Ravens are facing a short week, as they will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. After that game, they will have about 10 days to evaluate their quarterback situation before their next game.