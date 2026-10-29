Ravens Get Unexpected Injury Update to Starter Before Week 8 Bills Game

The Baltimore Ravens are in their second practice before their Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills, and they have some interesting injury updates.

Baltimore is dealing with injuries to key starters, and their s tatuses for the Bills game are unknown. Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton, and Vega Ioane have been dealing with injuries, and the Ravens hope they’ll be back this week.

Ioane’s injury has been more serious, with an MCL sprain, and was expected to be week-to-week. While Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has been noncommittal about Ioane’s status for Week 8, Thursday’s practice offered a clearer, surprising picture of what to expect.

Latest Injury Update on Baltimore Ravens OG Vega Ioane

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec shared a clip from the Ravens’ practice with an unexpected sight. It was Ioane back on the field, working out after missing just one practice.

“Vega Ioane misses one day of practice with sprained MCL injury but he was back today.”

Ioane left the Week 7 Cincinnati Bengals game in the second quarter after suffering his injury. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports that Ioane might not miss a single game.

“People that have been around him big-time rave about the toughness of #Ravens first-round rookie offensive lineman Vega Ioane. This will add to it. There was initially concern he could miss a few weeks due to the sprained knee but he’s pushing hard to try to get back as soon as Sunday vs. the Bills or next Thursday against Jacksonville, sources tell @CBSSports.”

People that have been around him big-time rave about the toughness of #Ravens first-round rookie offensive lineman Vega Ioane. This will add to it. There was initially concern he could miss a few weeks due to the sprained knee but he’s pushing hard to try to get back as soon as… https://t.co/H8G5b9ThMc pic.twitter.com/O0BgvaIR2Q — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 29, 2026

Ioane has played part of the season at right guard and the other part at center. In 225 pass-blocking snaps, he has allowed 8 pressures, 2 quarterback hits, and 1 sack.

Pro Football Focus grades him 67.9 overall, ranking him 10th out of 35 eligible centers. He also has a pass-blocking grade of 53.8 (ranked 26th) and a run-blocking grade of 71.4 (ranked eighth).

Ravens Might Have Vega Ioane Back on the Field in Week 8

This would be a remarkable turnaround for a player who has been so good this season. The Ravens selected Ioane in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he has started every game for them.

MCL sprains take time to heal, so his return to practice so early shows his toughness and determination to be on the field. It would be one of the most impressive things to see him end up on the field against the Bills.

If he can’t go, either Andrew Vorhees or Emery Jones Jr. will take over at right guard. The Ravens would love to have their star rookie on the field, but they need to make sure he is healthy enough to play. This has become quite the storyline as they head into a big game.