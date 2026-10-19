Ravens’ Jesse Minter Provides Critical Update on 2-Pro Bowler After Week 6 Loss to Browns

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a tough 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and a few key offensive injuries contributed to the defeat.

Baltimore was down quarterback Lamar Jackson for a second game, and it was out center Cam Jurgens.

Jurgens suffered a concussion in Week 4 while with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens traded for Jurgens on Oct. 7, sending a 2027 fifth-round and 2028 second-round pick for Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

The two-time Pro Bowl center has yet to play for the Ravens, but he could appear soon. Head coach Jesse Minter told the media on Monday that Jurgens has come a long way.

“Minter said that Cam Jurgens (concussion) has come a long way over the past couple of days and he feels like he has a chance to play Sunday,” Jeff Zrebiec wrote on X.

Jurgens Was With the Eagles Since 2022

The Eagles drafted Jurgens with the 51st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he played in 62 games, starting 45.

Jurgens made two Pro Bowls in 2024 and 2025, and the Eagles signed him to a four-year, $68 million contract extension in April of 2025.

Now Jurgens should play a major role for the Ravens, who let their starting center, Tyler Linderbaum, walk in free agency this past offseason and sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals, and hopefully Jurgens and Jackson will be back for Sunday’s game.