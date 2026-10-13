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Ravens Pull the Plug on 1,980-Yard Weapon After 5 Games

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Chris Moore
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Chris Moore #17 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens‘ wide receiver room got a bit smaller after a couple of moves, including a veteran they’ve leaned on through injuries.

Baltimore announced on social media Tuesday that it would release two players, one from the active roster and one from the practice squad. The Ravens are moving on from wide receivers Chris Moore and Xavier Guillory.

“We have released WR Chris Moore. We have also released WR Xavier Guillory from the Practice Squad.”

Baltimore Ravens Move on From Chris Moore

Chris Moore
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Chris Moore #17 of the Baltimore Ravens returns the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Moore has caught 3 passes for 63 yards and 1 touchdown in four games this season. He spent time with the Ravens from 2016 through 2020 after the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

In his 11 seasons in the NFL, Moore has played in 129 games for five teams. He has caught 152 passes for 1,980 yards and 10 touchdowns.

This may not be the last time Ravens fans see Moore. He could return to the practice squad if he doesn’t get offers to play elsewhere.

Ravens’ Release of Chris Moore Could Signal Next Move Coming

Ja'Kobi Lane
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Ja’kobi Lane #6 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Ravens are likely making this move to open the door for rookie third-round pick wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane to return from IR to the 53-man roster. Lane fractured his wrist in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts and has been on IR ever since.

Baltimore will most likely open Lane’s 21-day practice window this week, leaving him a chance to return over the next three weeks. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has been optimistic that Lane will return soon.

Moore should return to the Ravens but land on the practice squad. He will likely stay there until another receiver gets injured.

It’s been an up-and-down year for the Ravens’ receivers. Lane has missed the last four games, and Zay Flowers has missed a game and a half with a hamstring injury. Flowers has also been playing through a foot injury.

Lane would return at a good time, as the Ravens are set to face the Cleveland Browns. This will help Baltimore’s passing attack regardless of who the quarterback is.

Lamar Jackson missed the Ravens’ Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury. Tyler Huntley started and won his third straight game as the team’s starter, a streak that dates back to last year.

The Ravens appear to be getting plenty of reinforcements as they enter a critical AFC North game. Jackson, Lane, and Trey Hendrickson could all return in Week 6 to help the team. That would be massive, as the Ravens try to hold on to first place in the division.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ravens Pull the Plug on 1,980-Yard Weapon After 5 Games

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