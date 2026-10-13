Ravens Pull the Plug on 1,980-Yard Weapon After 5 Games

The Baltimore Ravens‘ wide receiver room got a bit smaller after a couple of moves, including a veteran they’ve leaned on through injuries.

Baltimore announced on social media Tuesday that it would release two players, one from the active roster and one from the practice squad. The Ravens are moving on from wide receivers Chris Moore and Xavier Guillory.

“We have released WR Chris Moore. We have also released WR Xavier Guillory from the Practice Squad.”

Baltimore Ravens Move on From Chris Moore

Moore has caught 3 passes for 63 yards and 1 touchdown in four games this season. He spent time with the Ravens from 2016 through 2020 after the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

In his 11 seasons in the NFL, Moore has played in 129 games for five teams. He has caught 152 passes for 1,980 yards and 10 touchdowns.

This may not be the last time Ravens fans see Moore. He could return to the practice squad if he doesn’t get offers to play elsewhere.

Ravens’ Release of Chris Moore Could Signal Next Move Coming

The Ravens are likely making this move to open the door for rookie third-round pick wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane to return from IR to the 53-man roster. Lane fractured his wrist in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts and has been on IR ever since.

Baltimore will most likely open Lane’s 21-day practice window this week, leaving him a chance to return over the next three weeks. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has been optimistic that Lane will return soon.

Moore should return to the Ravens but land on the practice squad. He will likely stay there until another receiver gets injured.

It’s been an up-and-down year for the Ravens’ receivers. Lane has missed the last four games, and Zay Flowers has missed a game and a half with a hamstring injury. Flowers has also been playing through a foot injury.

Lane would return at a good time, as the Ravens are set to face the Cleveland Browns. This will help Baltimore’s passing attack regardless of who the quarterback is.

Lamar Jackson missed the Ravens’ Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury. Tyler Huntley started and won his third straight game as the team’s starter, a streak that dates back to last year.

The Ravens appear to be getting plenty of reinforcements as they enter a critical AFC North game. Jackson, Lane, and Trey Hendrickson could all return in Week 6 to help the team. That would be massive, as the Ravens try to hold on to first place in the division.