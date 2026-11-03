Ravens’ $100 Million Star Could Face NFL Punishment Over Josh Allen Incident

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t think Sunday could get much worse after losing quarterback Lamar Jackson on their first offensive snap.

Then backup Tyler Huntley went down with a toe injury in the first half, leaving undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano to finish a 36-10 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jackson will have surgery on his right thumb and go on injured reserve, and the Ravens have now lost three straight to fall to 4-4.

However, the bad news might not be over yet — at least for one of their defensive leaders anyway.

Roquan Smith Could Be in Hot Water With the NFL

On Buffalo’s opening drive on Sunday, the Ravens stuffed quarterback Josh Allen on third down at the goal line. Allen scored on the next play — a fourth-down sneak — and as he crossed the line, linebacker Roquan Smith grabbed Allen’s facemask and pulled his head back with force.

No flag was thrown, and Allen stayed in the game. However, video of the incident (which can be seen here) spread quickly.

Bills fans and media members wasted no time calling for a suspension, including Dave Myers of “Built in Buffalo”.

“There’s dirty players, then there is Roquan Smith,” Myers said. “Dude should be suspended for trying to pull Josh Allen’s head off.”

A suspension would be new territory for Smith, who has never been suspended or ejected in his career. A fine is more realistic, though, and he’s likely looking at a $17,911 fine because of what happened in Week 2.

Why Smith’s History Works Against Him

This isn’t the first time this season Smith has been caught grabbing a quarterback’s facemask on a goal-line sneak.

The New Orleans Saints beat the Ravens 24-17 on Sept. 20 when Tyler Shough snuck in from 1 yard out with 1:28 left. Smith grabbed his facemark then too (video here). Officials didn’t flag Smith on that play either, but the NFL fined him $11,941 for the facemask after reviewing it.

The Allen play would be his second offense of the season, hence the escalating $17,911 fine. That’s not a great pattern for the three-time All-Pro.

Smith has also been previously fined for a facemask ($10,927), roughing the passer ($16,391), and a horse-collar tackle ($16,883).

After signing a five-year, $100 million extension in 2023 that made him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in NFL history at the time, Smith can afford the fine no problem.

However, not everyone thinks Smith did anything wrong. Ravens fans pushed back, arguing the Bills are putting their QB in harm’s way by running QB sneaks.

“You are running a rugby play and crying that your QB is getting hit in a contact sport! Grow up,” one fan wrote.

“Josh Allen does silly stuff and is protected by the rules. He gets hurt; it’s on him,” another fan added.