Ravens Floated as Potential Trade Destination for $172 Million Quarterback

The Baltimore Ravens could soon be in the trade market for a new starting quarterback.

With the trade deadline nearing on November 10, the Ravens will likely be on the lookout for another quarterback following injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Following Baltimore’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, Lamar Jackson was placed on injured reserve and will be out for at least four games due to a thumb injury. Meanwhile, his backup Huntley will also miss a decent clip of time due to a turf toe injury sustained against the Bills.

Baltimore is quickly losing traction in the AFC North race with a 4-4 record and having lost three straight games. As The Athletic’s Michael Silver writes in his column, he mentions the potential idea of the Ravens visiting talks of trading for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins is having a resurgent season at the age of 38 for the Raiders and he has them on the brink of the playoff race.

It would also be notable considering the Ravens and Raiders had nearly completed a trade for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby during the offseason before a failed physical returned Crosby back to Las Vegas. In other words, both organizations are familiar with one another and have worked together in the past.

“The downward spiral then continued for the Ravens (4-4), who lost their third consecutive game (by a 36-10 score) to remain at the bottom of the AFC North standings,” writes Silver. “Jackson’s reliable backup, Tyler Huntley, left the game in the second quarter after suffering a toe injury and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday. That left undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, the designed third (emergency) quarterback, to finish the game.

“Could Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, who was previously coached by Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, save the season,” Silver continues. “Could former Baltimore QB (and current Bengals backup) Joe Flacco? Could Kirk Cousins? Daniel Jones? The trade deadline is a week from Tuesday.”

Ravens Will Have Plethora of Quarterback Options

The Ravens won’t have any shortage of quarterback options, especially when it pertains to the other ones mentioned. Tyson Bagent is currently a backup for the Chicago Bears and given that veteran Case Keenum impressed in his lone start in a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, the Bears may strike while the iron is hot and unload the young Bagent for draft capital.

Meanwhile, the idea of reuniting with Ravens great Joe Flacco for one more run is enticing considering he made it to his first Pro Bowl last season after filling in for an injured Joe Burrow and playing respectably well. Daniel Jones is a high-priced quarterback, but he has shown flashes of consistency over the past two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts falling out of the playoff race with a 2-6 record.

Raiders Would Have to Be Willing to Trade Kirk Cousins

Cousins signed a five-year deal worth up to $172 million ($20 million is guaranteed) and has had his best season in years. The 38-year-old quarterback has 19 touchdowns against five interceptions for a 101.4 passer rating. He ranks second in the NFL in passing touchdowns and seventh in passer rating.

The question is, would the Raiders really be willing to part with Cousins when they’re in contention for a playoff spot in the AFC? They have one of the best offensive units in the league despite an anemic rushing attack and defensive unit, largely due to the play of Cousins. The Raiders rank sixth in scoring despite ranking second-to-last in defense and rushing.

The Raiders play the San Francisco 49ers this week before the deadline, which could go a long way towards determining whether or not the team is a buyer, seller or standing pat at the trade deadline. We’ll see if Cousins ends up becoming available on the trade market. If he does, he’d be one of the hottest names on the market.