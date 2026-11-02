Ravens Eyeing Trade for 16,000-Yard Starting QB After Lamar Jackson Injury

Baltimore Ravens fans were buzzing about finally getting two-time MVP Lamar Jackson back from a three-game absence on Sunday.

However, his return lasted one play.

Jackson injured the thumb on his throwing hand on Baltimore’s first offensive snap of a 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, taking a hit to the hand from Bills edge-rusher Gregory Rousseau.

The injury requires surgery, and the Ravens are placing Jackson on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least the next four games.

Head coach Jesse Minter said Jackson’s latest ailment could “potentially” be season ending.

Backup Tyler Huntley was also injured against Buffalo with an apparent turf toe injury.

Now the 4-4 Ravens, losers of three straight, need a quarterback in time for Thursday night’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they may have to hit the trade market to find him.

Ravens Interested in Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett

Baltimore is already working the phones trying to find another option under center, according to NFL insider Jason La Canfora.

The Ravens have already reached out to the Chicago Bears about Tyson Bagent, per La Canfora. Given his history with Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who coached the 26-year-old in Chicago last season under Ben Johnson, it makes sense.

However, the Bears are under no pressure to deal him. That’s where the Arizona Cardinals come in.

According to his sources, La Canfora stated the Ravens are looking at veteran QB Jacoby Brissett as their Bagent backup plan.

“[Brissett is] the other name I heard they are interested in,” an anonymous NFL executive told La Canfora.

It’s unclear whether the Ravens have contacted Arizona yet like they did with Chicago, but one has to assume that call will be made soon.

Why Brissett Makes Sense for the Ravens

The 33-year-old Brissett has thrown for more than 16,400 yards over 10-plus NFL seasons.

He’s also just one year removed from a career year, in which he threw for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 14 games (12 starts). Arizona went 1-11 in his starts.

This season hasn’t gone as smoothly for Brissett though. He’s passed for for 1,718 yards, 10 TDs, and seven interceptions and he was benched in Sunday’s comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Mike LaFleur pulled him for Gardner Minshew with Arizona trailing the Dallas Cowboys 17-3 late in the third quarter.

LaFleur wouldn’t commit to a Week 9 starter after the game, but with rookie Carson Beck waiting in the wings, Brissett could be expendable.

His contract makes him an easy fit. He carries a $1.5 million base salary and is signed only through this season.