Ravens Have Had Trade Talks for This QB: Report

The Baltimore Ravens finally got two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson back from a high-ankle sprain on Sunday, and they lost him on the very first play.

Jackson’s right thumb collided with Buffalo Bills edge-rusher Greg Rousseau on his opening dropback of a 36-10 loss, the Ravens’ third straight defeat. Afterward, head coach Jesse Minter announced that Jackson will need surgery and go on injured reserve.

When asked if the injury could end Jackson’s season, Minter replied, “potentially.”

Oh, and backup Tyler Huntley went down too.

The Ravens believe Huntley suffered turf toe and will have him undergo an MRI on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That forced undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano into action, and he spent part of the second half getting his ankle and foot treated.

With a Thursday night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on deck, the 4-4 Ravens are working the phones.

Ravens Have Called About Bears QB Tyson Bagent

Baltimore’s top target is Chicago Bears backup QB Tyson Bagent, according to Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora, who cited multiple high-ranking NFL personnel executives.

“The Ravens top pursuit is Bears back-up quarterback Tyson Bagent, according to multiple high-ranking NFL personnel execs,” La Canfora wrote. “They have reached out to Chicago, but are in a desperate position — DeCosta already got fleeced trading a second-round pick for a concussed and suspect offensive lineman.

“Multiple league sources told me through the summer that the Bears were rebuffing all overtures for Badgent (who makes $4M this year and $4M next year), who they believe can be a valuable back-up in Ben Johnson’s system.”

According to La Canfora, the consensus is the Bears know the Ravens are desperate and could leverage that in any deal for Bagent.

“Chicago doesn’t have to trade him,” one NFL GM told La Canfora. “They like him … Wonder how hard they squeeze DeCosta?”

It’s not the first time Bagent’s name has come up in connection with Baltimore. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio floated the idea on NBC’s “Football Night in America” before Sunday Night Football, pointing to the Ravens’ offensive coordinator connection.

“Don’t be surprised if the Ravens reach out (about Bagent),” Florio said.

Why Bagent Makes Sense for the Ravens

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out why Baltimore wants Bagent.

Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle held the same job with the Bears last season under Ben Johnson, so Bagent already knows his system. The 26-year-old also brings the mobility to run option plays, which could jump-start a Ravens run game that has stalled.

His production this season has been a mixed bag. Filling in for Caleb Williams (hamstring), Bagent threw for a career-high 268 yards in a 23-12 win over the New York Jets, then went down 31-7 at Green Bay. Across those two starts, he completed 67.3% of his passes with zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

However, acquiring Bagent likely won’t be cheap.

The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs estimated back in February that it would take a second-round pick, or multiple picks of equal value, to pry Bagent loose. The Bears also just sent two first-round picks to the Tennessee Titans for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, so restocking the draft cupboard wouldn’t be the worst idea.

With veteran Case Keenum still on the roster as the Bears’ third QB, Chicago can afford to listen. The Ravens need a starter by Thursday and the trade deadline is Nov. 10, so the Bears hold all the leverage, and general manager Eric DeCosta may have to overpay to get his guy.