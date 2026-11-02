Ravens Received Heavy Dose of Lamar Jackson Reality After Crushing Injury News

Things have gone off the rails for the Baltimore Ravens after losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 and losing quarterback Lamar Jackson.

On his first throw of the game, Jackson injured his thumb and left the game. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter announced that Jackson will need surgery on the finger and will go on IR. Minter said it could be season-ending.

This has raised questions about Jackson’s future and whether he will remain with the team beyond the offseason. For the Ravens, change could be on the horizon, and it might come at quarterback.

Lamar Jackson’s Future With Baltimore Ravens Is Up in The Air

ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano shared his thoughts on whether it is an overreaction to suggest Jackson might have played his last down as a Raven. Graziano believes it’s not an overreaction to feel that way.

“If — and this is still a big “if” at this point — this is a season-ending injury, then the Ravens and Jackson will head into a pivotal, potentially cataclysmic offseason. Jackson’s projected salary cap number for 2027 is $84.34 million, which means the Ravens probably will want to extend him to knock down that number. But Jackson isn’t interested in talking an extension — as was the case this past offseason — so the Ravens will have a decision to make. And if they don’t feel comfortable heading into the final year of Jackson’s deal without an extension in place, we are going to hear legitimate talk of Jackson being traded. Jackson’s contract also has a no-trade clause, which means he’d get to decide where he goes. Jackson didn’t have that no-franchise clause put in there by accident. He did it so he could have some control over where he plays once the contract is over. And if that place doesn’t turn out to be Baltimore, and the Ravens come to that conclusion next spring, it is absolutely possible Jackson is playing for a different team in 2027. I know that’s not what Ravens fans want to hear. At literally any time, Jackson and the Ravens could agree to an extension that renders this speculation moot. But unless and until that happens, these are the possibilities for which you need to prepare yourself as a Ravens fan. That’s what the facts indicate.”

This season, Jackson has completed 70.1% of his passes for 967 yards and 6 touchdowns to 1 interception. He has also rushed for 144 yards on 19 carries and 1 touchdown.

Ravens Face Uncertain Future With Lamar Jackson

The Ravens have some big questions to answer about Jackson and whether to keep him. They would love for him to stay, but Jackson has the ball in his court and could decide his future.

If Baltimore can’t make it work with Jackson, they will have to trade him and get something in return. The Ravens can easily land multiple first-round picks for him, so that wouldn’t be a problem.

It’s going to be an interesting offseason for the Ravens to see what happens. As for this season, it appears to be over for Jackson, with the only looming question being whether he is done in Baltimore.