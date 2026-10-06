Ravens Get Rough Injury Timeline For Lamar Jackson After Win Over Titans

The Baltimore Ravens are bracing for bad news about their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

In the Ravens’ 24-18 win over the Tennessee Titans, Jackson injured his ankle late in the first half. He sat out the rest of the game, and Tyler Huntley replaced him. Jackson finished with 15-of-20 passing for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus 20 yards rushing.

Since the game, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has not given many updates on how Jackson is feeling. Baltimore fans just got their biggest update, and it is not good.

Baltimore Ravens Got Bad Lamar Jackson Update

NFL insider Ian Rapoport gave an update on Jackson’s injury and his outlook. Rapoport did not deliver the good news Ravens fans were hoping for.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is dealing with a sprained ankle that gives him only an outside chance to play Sunday against the #Falcons, sources say. Jackson could end up missing multiple games based on how rehab goes, but the injury is not considered long-term or surgical.

Jackson has thrown for 967 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 1 interception in four games. He has also run for 144 yards and 1 touchdown.

Ravens Could Lose Lamar Jackson for Multiple Weeks

This is about as bad an update as the Ravens could have gotten. Jackson missed four games last year due to multiple injuries, so it feels like life, deja vu all over again.

The good news is that they have a reliable backup quarterback in Huntley who can get the job done. He was exceptional last season when he filled in for Jackson, and it looks like he might have to do it again.

One concern is that the Ravens’ offense was shut out in the second half last week with Huntley at quarterback. They were held to under 100 yards of offense and missed a field goal.

If the Ravens’ offense truly won’t have Jackson for multiple weeks, the unit has to play better. That will require guys like Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry.

Flowers is dealing with the hamstring injury he re-aggravated in the Titans game, so who knows about him right now. Henry is always reliable, but his offensive line has had some changes that they are working through.

The Ravens have the Atlanta Falcons next in Week 5. Baltimore is facing a red-hot Atlanta team that has won two straight, both by double digits and with at least 35 points.

It may all come down to how the Ravens play defense and whether they can hold the Falcons’ offense in check. Huntley will have pressure to step up for Jackson and help win the game. The hope, though, is that Jackson might pull through somehow, but it doesn’t look that way right now.