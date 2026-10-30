Ryan Clark Assigns Blame for Ravens’ Recent Blown Leads

The Baltimore Ravens were off to a 4-1 start to the season, but with two straight losses, the team faced heavy criticism.

One thing that everyone has brought up is the number of blown leads the team has had over the years. Since 2019, the Ravens have lost 19 games after taking a double-digit lead.

There will be more conversations about it as the Ravens try to get the team on the same page late in games. While many would pin it on the players, the coaches could be feeling more of the heat.

Baltimore Ravens Get Told Who Is To Blame for Blown Leads

Former NFL player and analyst Ryan Clark shared his thoughts on the Ravens’ recent struggles to close out games. Clark points the finger at the coaching staff.

“The Ravens have a serious problem finishing games. And I know what the response will be: ‘But, but, no Lamar.’ The reality is, this team has blown leads in its three of its losses, & allowed teams to close the gaps tremendously in second halves. First-year head coach Jesse Minter, OC Declan Doyle, and DC Anthony Weaver have struggled to make the necessary in-game adjustments. You can see the game plan. But when things aren’t working, there hasn’t been enough flexibility to change course.”

Baltimore is coming off two straight losses in which they held leads of 10 or more points at halftime while also shutting out their opponents. The Ravens have been outscored 48-0 in the second half of the last two games combined.

Jesse Minter Facing All Kinds of Criticism in His First Season With Ravens

Minter is facing heat from everyone over how his team has played. As a defensive coach, the team’s performance has drawn even more attention, especially given how poorly they’ve played in the second half.

Recently, former Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale shared his blunt thoughts on how he felt the defense has been playing. Martindale wasn’t shy about calling out Minter, even as he gave him credit as a good coach.

“There’s trouble brewing” for the Ravens if Baltimore loses to the Buffalo Bills this week, Wink Martindale says. “They need to find some football character in that locker room.” Sees players making “business decisions” on the field. “The leaders are not representing the Ravens of old. Jesse’s a great coach. But Jesse needs to have some honest conversations, and I think Steve Bisciotti needs to have a real serious conversation with Eric DeCosta.”

The Ravens are back in action for Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. In a must-win game, they need more from their offense and defense in a season-defining matchup.