Baltimore Ravens Sign Former Cardinals QB to 53-Man Roster

The Baltimore Ravens are making moves to create depth at quarterback after watching all three of their available quarterbacks get injured in a Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“A new QB in Baltimore: The Ravens are signing Kedon Slovis to their 53-man roster off the Packers’ practice squad,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “The options for Thursday night against Jacksonville now include Joe Fagnano, Austin Reed and Slovis, who played in two games last season with Arizona.”

Fagnano, who finished the loss to the Bills after Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley went down, is questionable with an ankle injury.

“History with Ravens QB coach Israel Wilfork lands Slovis in Baltimore,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

“The Ravens have signed Kedon Slovis to the 53-man roster,” Ravens Reporter Nic Mason wrote on his official X account. “He arrives in Baltimore after being selected off the Green Bay Packers practice squad!”

Kedon Slovis Journeyman QB in College & NFL

Slovis, 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds, has had an unusual career arc. He played for Desert Mountain High School in Arizona, where his offensive coordinator was Super Bowl champion, former NFL MVP and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

Slovis wound up playing for three different colleges. He threw for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions as a true freshman at USC in 2019, then went 5-1 as the Trojans’ starter in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

He transferred to Pitt for one season, where he struggled with consistency, then finished his career with one more injury-marred season at BYU.

Slovis went undrafted in 2024 and has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Packers, with his only NFL regular-season game action with the Cardinals in 2025.

Dire Straits for Ravens at Quarterback

The Ravens are on the verge of another lost season that began with them as Super Bowl contenders — just like in 2025 — but fell apart due to Jackson’s inability to stay healthy.

In 2025, the Ravens went 8-9 and missed the playoffs after Jackson missed four games due to injuries and it ended up costing head coach John Harbaugh his job.

In 2026, he’d already missed three games due to high-ankle sprain before returning to face the Bills, and hurt his thumb on the first offensive play of the game for the Ravens — an injury that will require surgery and has landed him on the injured reserve.