In the middle of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ shocking interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday afternoon, revelation after revelation about Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy kept rolling out — none of them flattering — and eventually drew in McCarthy’s time as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2020 to 2024.

While Rodgers went over a laundry list of accusations against McCarthy — everything from falling asleep and snoring in team meetings to sleeping through practices to forgetting what team he was coaching — the 4-time NFL MVP somehow managed to toss the Cowboys into the mix.

“Aaron Rodgers has said the following about Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show: Sleeping during meetings, not watching film, ‘1,2,3, Packers’ against the Eagles, not knowing the game plan or the call sheet, Missing meetings or practices from time to time, no effort to speak to the defensive players, claiming these issues went on with the Packers and Cowboys, McCarthy still blames him for getting fired in 2018,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

The revelations came after the Steelers, 6-4, announced on Tuesday night that they were benching Rodgers in favor of Mason Rudolph for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

The Steelers released Rodgers shortly after his interview with McAfee concluded.

Cowboys Chose Not to Offer McCarthy Contract

Technically, the Cowboys didn’t fire McCarthy — owner Jerry Jones just let him coach to the end of his contract and didn’t offer him a new deal.

McCarthy went 49-35 in 5 seasons as the Cowboys’ coach, including three consecutive 12-4 seasons from 2021 to 2023, but fell flat with a 7-10 record in his final season in 2024.

“If anything wrote the end of Mike McCarthy’s tenure as much as a lack of playoff success in Dallas, it was the things that Aaron Rodgers is talking about here,” The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Laziness when it came to game-planning, outwardly not caring about draft evaluations, players having to confront him (see bye week 2023). None of this should be a surprise to people that watched the end of his Dallas tenure play out.”

Cowboys Have Missed Playoffs Last 2 Seasons

The Cowboys have missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons — the last year under McCarthy and the first season under head coach Brian Schottenheimer in 2025.

Things aren’t going much better in 2026. The Cowboys are 5-6 headed into Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Philadelphia Eagles.