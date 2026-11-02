Ravens Trade Suggestion Could See Derrick Henry Moving to NFC Contender

A lot of weird things can happen, but the Baltimore Ravens trading away running back Derrick Henry would definitely be at the top of the list.

Henry has played such a key role in this offense since signing with the Ravens in 2024. Baltimore’s 2026 campaign has already been a roller coaster, with a 4-4 start and a three-game losing streak.

The Ravens could end up buying a quarterback, with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both getting hurt in their Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Could Henry become a surprise trade candidate for Baltimore?

Baltimore Ravens Were Suggested a Derrick Henry Trade

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio floated the idea that the Ravens might want to consider trading Henry. That’s because his former head coach, John Harbaugh, would be interested in adding him to the New York Giants roster.

“With Baltimore’s season potentially falling apart following Sunday injuries to starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) and his backup Tyler Huntley (toe), there could be another running back to potentially be pursued at or before the November 10 deadline, by the Giants or other teams. Derrick Henry, now 32, is far closer to the end of his career than the beginning. His contract pays out $12 million in 2027, with none of it guaranteed. Now could be the time for the Ravens to turn the remainder of his contract into a draft pick or two. And the Giants would make plenty of sense. Beyond the fact that the Giants view (Jonathan) Taylor as on the second tier of current NFL tailbacks with Henry, Giants coach John Harbaugh has experience with Henry.”

This season, Henry is tied for second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 8. He leads the league in carries with 158 and is seventh in rushing yards with 632.

Would the Ravens Actually Deal Derrick Henry to the Giants?

Florio continued by saying Harbaugh has mentioned Henry before. Their connection is hard to ignore.

“After a Week 5 loss to the Saints, Harbaugh explained the distribution of carries to a wide swath of tailbacks by pointing out that they don’t have a clear-cut workhorse. “I would love for us to be in that kind of a circumstance,” Harbaugh said at the time. “A Derrick Henry circumstance or a Saquon Barkley circumstance or whatever it might be.” The best way to be in a “Derrick Henry circumstance” would be to, you know, get Derrick Henry. Whether the Ravens would trade Henry depends on whether they plan to keep him beyond this season. If they’d cut him before a $1 million roster bonus comes due in March, they wouldn’t get a compensatory draft pick. The only way to get value for his contract would be to trade it.” “Given the quarterback injuries in Baltimore, the Ravens surely will get a call or two about Henry. The Giants, given their interest in Taylor, could be one of them.”

If the Ravens are looking at punting the season, Henry could be in a better spot with the Giants to make the playoffs. Baltimore could move on and find a younger back to work with the offense.

A trade feels very unlikely for the Ravens. Still, if the right deal is offered for Henry, Baltimore could be in a conversation it can’t walk away from.