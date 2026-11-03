Ravens Trade Idea Fleeces AFC Pretender With Move to Acquire 109-Game Starter

The Baltimore Ravens are in desperation mode after three straight losses and sit at 4-4.

Baltimore is dealing with key injuries, including Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, and Tyler Loop, all of whom are out for their Week 9 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. To make matters worse, they haven’t gotten the kind of production from players like Trey Hendrickson.

This could force the Ravens to get aggressive at the trade deadline. They might be able to take advantage of a bad team and acquire a great starter.

Baltimore Ravens Suggested to Make a Trade for CB

ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak shared a new article that included some interesting trade ideas. Solak likes the Ravens to give up a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers to acquire cornerback Donte Jackson.

“Jackson is a veteran corner on an 0-7 Chargers team with plenty of youth at the position (Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still). He’s in the last year of his contract, and he has taken only 113 snaps this season as he has been out because of a hamstring injury. I understand the Chargers reportedly don’t intend to trade many players, but c’mon! This one is obvious, right? The Ravens have been messing with cornerback rotations all season, trying to find their three best starters. Veteran Marlon Humphrey played only 56% of the snaps as Chidobe Awuzie rotated in off the bench. Jackson would give head coach Jesse Minter (former Chargers coordinator) a familiar starter who could stabilize that position as the Ravens hold on to a sliver of playoff hope with quarterback Lamar Jackson on injured reserve (thumb).”

This season, Jackson has racked up 8 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 forced fumble in four games. He has started 109 of 116 career games, with 68 pass deflections and 23 interceptions.

Ravens Could Upgrade Cornerback Room With Chargers Trade

Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins have been wildly inconsistent for the Ravens this year. They need to get the secondary in better shape for the second half of the season.

With the offense about to play without Lamar Jackson, the defense will have to improve more than ever. They may have to carry this team through the next few months.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter knows what Donte Jackson is all about. While Minter was the Chargers’ defensive coordinator last year, Jackson recorded a career-high 12 pass deflections with Los Angeles in 2025.

Baltimore would have their much-needed solution at cornerback and get the franchise back on track. Jackson could hold the keys to helping the secondary out. If anything, it will at least send a message to Wiggins and Humphrey to play better the rest of the 2026 season.