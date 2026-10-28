Troubled Ravens WR Called ‘Top Trade Fit’ for Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens might not have the wide receiver depth they want right now, and trading away one of their top targets might not be the best idea — but it might also be what unlocks their offense.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler listed troubled, $36 million Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman as one of the NFL’s top trade targets ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline, with the Kansas City Chiefs as the top trade fit.

“This one is a bit of a wild card, as the Ravens aren’t overly deep at receiver,” Fowler wrote on October 28. “But Bateman has long been a bit miscast in Baltimore. He’s not a focal point of the offense — he’s more of a secondary option who can clear out to lift safeties — but he would probably like to be featured more. Teams have had interest in the past, and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane is well-positioned for WR2 status in Baltimore.”

Rashod Bateman’s Offseason Defined by Arrest

Bateman was arrested in June on domestic violence charges and had to dodge questions about it when the Ravens reported for training camp.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta previously called the arrest a “disappointment” for the franchise.

“There’s only so much I can say because it’s a legal situation,” Bateman told reporters. “I’m looking forward to playing football this year.”

According to TMZ, Bateman was arrested on June 3 in Georgia for allegedly attacking his ex’s car with their newborn baby inside.

From TMZ: “NFL star Rashod Bateman is accused of family violence in Georgia after he allegedly smashed the windows of his baby mama’s car … while his 3-month-old was inside … TMZ has learned. According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim told cops the incident happened around 6 AM on June 3. Authorities claim Rashod used an object to break the windshield and driver’s side window of the alleged victim’s 2021 Benz. According to the arrest warrant, glass shattered and caused multiple small lacerations to the alleged victim’s face. The officer noted they saw some glass in her face when talking to her and multiple contusions to her face.”

Bateman’s Contract: Bad Any Way You Slice It

Sometimes bad is just bad, and the Ravens seem stuck with Bateman in 2026 after signing him to a 3-year, $36.75 million contract extension just 1 year ago.

After a breakout 2024 season with 45 receptions for 756 yards and 9 touchdowns in 17 games in 2024 — the first time Bateman played every regular-season game—his follow-up was 19 receptions for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns in 13 games in 2025.

“I’m really, really excited to see how he does this year with (offensive coordinator) Declan Doyle in this offense,” DeCosta said during an appearance on Baltimore Sports Radio 105.7-FM The Fan. “Everybody’s excited about him. He’s going to have a lot of opportunities this year. Last year was just kind of a lost season in some ways, but that’s no indication of the type of player we think he is. I love the guy. He’s his own biggest critic in a lot of ways. He’s a playmaker. I expect him to have a big year this year.”