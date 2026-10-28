Ravens Trade Idea Secures $13 Million Marlon Humphrey Successor

The Baltimore Ravens are doing everything they can to get the roster right after a 4-3 start.

Baltimore just signed defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins to help the secondary out after some early-season struggles. The Ravens may be looking for more support at that position.

With the trade deadline about two weeks away, the Ravens still have work to do to make deals that fit their needs. An interesting trade idea could help them land a new starting cornerback.

Baltimore Ravens Connected to CB Trade Candidate

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen co-wrote a piece on the top 25 trade candidates in the NFL, with the deadline on November 10. Fowler and Bowen share some insights into why Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson would be a good fit for the Ravens.

“What Fowler is hearing: Corner is a position of need for several teams, and the Chargers likely could get a draft pick for Jackson. The 30-year-old has ball production and a reasonable contract — a $6 million base salary. Plus, he is set to hit free agency in March. Predicted chance of getting traded: 25% What Bowen sees on tape: With his backfield vision and short-area closing speed, Jackson fits best as a zone corner. He’s a top-down defender with route awareness who can create on-the-ball production. Jackson has 23 interceptions and 68 pass breakups over his career.”

Jackson has played in four games for the Chargers this season. He has racked up 8 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 forced fumble.

Throughout his nine-year NFL career, Jackson has played for the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Chargers. He has collected 68 pass deflections and 23 interceptions in 116 games.

Could Donte Jackson Eventually Replace Marlon Humphrey in Ravens Lineup?

While the 2026 season has been better for Humphrey, his play has noticeably regressed over the last two years. This year, he allows a passer rating of 96.1 and, on average, 15.1 yards per reception.

The Ravens may need to structure their defense differently, especially in the secondary. Jackson has a prior relationship with Ravens head coach Jesse Minter, as the two were together with the Chargers last year when Minter was the defensive coordinator.

That would open the door for Jackson potentially stepping in at one of the outside corner spots. Nate Wiggins would hold one of the starting spots since he is a former first-round pick.

Humphrey has been the subject of rumors that the Ravens would either trade him away or cut him altogether. If Jackson does get traded to Baltimore from the Chargers, it could be the beginning of the end for Humphrey as a Raven.