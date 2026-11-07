Ravens Got Trade Call From NFC East Opponent Regarding 1,495-Yard Weapon

The Baltimore Ravens have a few days left to make more roster updates before the trade deadline.

They already traded for quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals. That helps Baltimore if Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are out for the season.

Still, plenty of trade speculation is going around with the Ravens, including whether they will trade Derrick Henry. While a decision has been made about him, one of his offensive teammates might be on his way out.

Baltimore Ravens in Talks About Potentially Trading Offensive Weapon

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens have told Henry that he will not be traded before the Tuesday deadline. Baltimore did get a call about their other running back, Justice Hill, though.

“A league source told ESPN that the one Ravens running back that the Giants inquired about was Justice Hill.”

This season, Hill has rushed for 240 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He has rushed for 1,495 yards and 9 touchdowns in his eight-year NFL career.

Hill has a connection to the Giants, with head coach John Harbaugh there. Harbaugh coached the Ravens for over a decade and drafted Hill in 2019.

Ravens Still Believe They Can Make the Postseason in 2026

While the Ravens are currently 4-5 and on a four-game losing streak, keeping Henry and trading for Brissett shows they still believe they can win. Schefter added in his report why the signs point to the team making a run.

“The reason there had been speculation about Henry is because Baltimore has lost its top two quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, to injuries. Huntley is out for the season, and the Ravens are hoping Jackson can return later this season, which helped fuel their interest in former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Ravens (4-5) believe Brissett can keep them competitive and in playoff contention until if and when Jackson is ready to return. They’re not ready to give up on this season, despite Thursday night’s 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was their third straight loss by at least 20 points — a first in franchise history. And all along, whether their quarterback is Brissett or Jackson, Henry is expected to be there to support Baltimore’s signal caller.” “Baltimore is entering a more favorable part of its schedule. Its upcoming games are against the last-place Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, followed by consecutive road games against the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, a bye week and then a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

The Ravens are set to face the Chargers in Week 10 after their 11-day break. They hope it will be the start of a long, successful run.